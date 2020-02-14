The family of the first-grade girl had reported her missing Monday afternoon, shortly after she got off her school bus and returned home. She was last seen playing in her yard at about 3:45 p.m.

Antley said “a critical item of evidence” discovered in the trash can of Taylor’s house revealed that the two cases were linked. He declined to say whether police believe Taylor was responsible for Faye’s death.

“What I can ask you for is this: we want more information about Coty Taylor starting at 3:44 Monday afternoon up until the time that we announced that we had found his body,” Antley said.

While we grieve for Faye and try to process this tragedy, we want to ensure you that our work continues and want to let... Posted by Cayce Department of Public Safety on Thursday, February 13, 2020

He said investigators talked to Taylor and went inside his house as part of the three-day effort to find Faye, during which the Churchill Heights neighborhood was locked down. Police used K-9 teams and helicopters in their search and went door to door speaking to residents. Investigators also went through trash cans before the trash was collected by garbage trucks.

While emptying trash cans on Thursday, Antley said, investigators found the critical piece of evidence. Based on that discovery, they zeroed in on an area to revisit. They found Faye’s body in a wooded area between her home and an auto-parts store.

“Based on our investigation and based on the information, the preliminary information that we received from the coroner’s office, we believe that Faye had not been in that location for a very long time at all,” Antley said.

Soon after, they discovered Taylor’s body inside his house. Antley said the man had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement. An autopsy is expected to occur on Saturday.

The investigation remains active, Antley said, adding that police have no reason to believe that there is an active threat to the community. He called Thursday “possibly the toughest day of many law enforcement careers.”

“This is not the outcome we wanted,” he said. “But this is where we are, and our work continues to bring justice for Faye Marie Swetlik.”

Victim’s services workers are with Faye’s family, who previously had released a statement pleading for the return of the child they described as a “bubbly and happy little girl.”

Asked about how they are coping, Antley said his heart broke for them.