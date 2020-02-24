The Supreme Court has ruled that defendants 17 years old and younger should not be sentenced to life terms without parole unless the judge has considered whether their crime “reflects unfortunate yet transient immaturity,” or that the defendant is “the rare juvenile offender whose crime reflects irreparable corruption.” Those exact criteria did not exist when Malvo was sentenced by a jury in December 2003, or by a Fairfax County judge in March 2004.

So Malvo sought a resentencing under those rulings, and won approval for a new sentencing in Virginia from both a federal district judge and a federal appeals court. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring then appealed that to the U.S. Supreme Court, which accepted the case and heard oral arguments last October. A ruling was pending.

But a bill introduced by Del. Joseph C. Lindsey (D-Norfolk), which moved quickly through both the Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia Senate in about a month, states that “any person sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for a single felony or multiple felonies committed while the person was a juvenile and who has served at least 20 years of such sentence shall be eligible for parole and any person who has active sentences that total more than 20 years for a single felony or multiple felonies committed while the person was a juvenile and who has served at least 20 years of such sentences shall be eligible for parole.”

Both the Virginia solicitor general and Malvo’s lawyers then agreed to seek dismissal of the pending Supreme Court case, saying it was moot since the life without parole sentence no longer existed. Malvo then agreed not to seek resentencing, as the courts had granted him. This would leave the Fourth Circuit appeals court ruling from 2018, upholding Malvo’s resentencing, as the applicable precedent for the mid-Atlantic states. There are 11 other people in Virginia prisons serving life sentences for crimes committed as juveniles.

Malvo has been in custody since October 2002, so he theoretically would be eligible for parole in October 2022, or in about 2 1/2 years. But he would then have to face his six life terms in Maryland. Lawyers in Maryland have sought a similar resentencing, and that case is pending in federal district court.