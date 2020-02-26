In a statement, Warner also said he had received a briefing from the Justice Department on the Ghaisar case. The statement did not disclose what Warner learned from the briefing, and the senator was not available to comment Wednesday morning.

After a short pursuit, Ghaisar, 25, was fatally shot by Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard in November 2017 as Ghaisar slowly drove away from the officers in a residential neighborhood of Fairfax County, Va. The Park Police dismissed Fairfax police investigators from the scene and handled the investigation for three days, then passed it to the FBI, which completed the probe. In November 2019, the Justice Department decided not to charge Amaya and Vinyard with federal civil rights charges. Fairfax prosecutors are now looking into the case.

In January 2018, Warner made his first inquiry into the case, and in October 2018, he first asked the National Park Service, an Interior agency, about the circumstances of the shooting. He and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asked further questions of Interior in June 2019 and received what Warner called “a partial response.” In November, after the Justice Department ruled that no federal charges would be filed, Warner and Grassley asked for the FBI briefing.

In the Interior Department’s response to Warner and Grassley, it disclosed that it had changed its policies on use of force and vehicular pursuit. The senators asked for the new policies. The new policies were released to The Washington Post under a Freedom of Information Act request, but not to the members of Congress, Warner said.

The new Park Police general order on pursuits, signed in June 2018 by then-chief Robert D. MacLean, emphasizes that suspects must be wanted for violent felony offenses, and it removed a sentence allowing a chase if a suspect “presents a clear and immediate threat to public safety.”

The new use of force order, signed in November by current acting chief Gregory T. Monahan, added a new section reminding officers: “It is important for officers to bear in mind that there are many reasons why a suspect may be unresponsive or resistant to arrest. The person in question may not be capable of understanding the gravity of the situation."

Both policies had not been changed since the late 1990s, except for two small revisions to the pursuit policy in 2002 and 2004. A Park Police spokesman said the latest changes were unrelated to the Ghaisar case and had been in the works for some time.

In August, MacLean was promoted from head of the Park Police to head of all Interior Department law enforcement divisions. He has not commented publicly on the Ghaisar killing, other than to say that he shifted the case to the FBI to ensure an objective investigation.

Amaya, 41, and Vinyard, 39, have not commented on the case, either. They have been on administrative duty with pay since April 2018, the Park Police said in its last letter to Warner. No internal investigation has begun, pending the outcome of a possible criminal case in Fairfax. The officers and the Park Police are also defendants in a civil suit filed by the Ghaisar family, in which they argued that they acted in self-defense when firing 10 shots into Ghaisar’s Jeep.

Warner’s vote on Tuesday was cast against Katharine MacGregor’s nomination to be deputy interior secretary. MacGregor was approved by a 58-to-38 vote. She had been serving as the deputy chief of staff exercising the authority of the deputy secretary since May, the Interior Department said in a news release. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Warner’s statement.