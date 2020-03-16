The alleged abuser, Scott Asalone, 63, is the former rector of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va., and more recently a management consultant and bookstore owner in Asbury Park, N.J. He was a member of the Capuchin Friars order who was removed from public ministry in 1993 and dismissed from the Friars in 2007, according to records released last year by the Catholic Diocese of Arlington. The diocese included Asalone’s name in a list of all clergy credibly accused of child sexual abuse in Northern Virginia.

Asalone was the first person indicted as a result of an investigation by the Virginia attorney general’s office and Virginia State Police into Catholic clergy abuse, after the Pennsylvania attorney general uncovered hundreds of unprosecuted cases, and more than 1,000 child victims, in 2018. A multi-jurisdictional grand jury met in Fairfax County last week, Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said Monday, and issued an indictment Thursday charging Asalone with one felony count of carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years old. The victim is identified in the indictment as “D.G.,” and the abuse occurred between April and September of 1985, when Grosso was 14 and Asalone was 29.

AD

AD

Asalone was taken into custody Saturday in New Jersey, Herring’s office said, and is awaiting extradition to Virginia. Soon after Herring’s office disclosed the arrest Monday, Grosso issued a statement about the arrest of a former clergyman for criminal sexual abuse of a minor. “The minor he assaulted was me,” Grosso said.

"This occurred during a very difficult time of my life,' Grosso said in the statement. “Though the deep scars remain, I largely believed this incident was behind me, especially after I underwent intensive therapy in the 1990s.”

But Grosso said investigators in Virginia had recently obtained the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s internal file on his case, contacted him several times in the last year, and then asked him to testify before the grand jury in Fairfax. “I did so,” Grosso said, “only to prevent Mr. Asalone from ever hurting another child.”

AD

AD

Grosso said the investigation into “a crime the Diocese attempted to bury for decades” had “caused fresh trauma as I have been forced vividly to relive the tragic events of my childhood. I have again received therapy and made difficult decisions to advance my recovery. My conclusion not to see another term as a councilmember was heavily influenced by this new case.”

Grosso said he decided to go public “because I understand the tremendous burden the victims of sexual assault and abuse carry throughout their lives. As I did many years ago, we all must find the courage to come forward, tell our stories, and seek justice and accountability from the perpetrator, as well as the church and other institutions that have hidden or excused their behavior.” Grosso encouraged victims of sexual assault and abuse to report their abuse or seek help. In 2018, he helped pass the Statute of Limitations Amendment Act, which took effect in May 2019 and opened a two-year window for victims to file civil claims even if they were previously time-barred under the old statute of limitations.

“The experience of sexual violence as a child is one that endures for ages,” Grosso wrote in 2018. “Most survivors do not come forward until well into adulthood. Passing this legislation will not heal the trauma they have endured, but it will allow them to seek justice and recompense and further hold the individuals who perpetrated these atrocities - and the institutions that protected them - accountable.”

AD

AD

Grosso has been on the city council since 2013. He is a lawyer who earned his degree from Georgetown. He is a previous member of the board of directors of Planned Parenthood Metropolitan Washington, and a member of the Sierra Club, NARAL, ProChoice America and the ACLU. He announced in November he would not seek a third term on the council.

Asalone was ordained as a Capuchin Friar in 1983, according to church records. The Arlington diocese did not return a request for information on when Ansalone began serving at St. Francis. Friars typically are sent to places where there are few Catholic priests or churches, such as rural areas or inner cities. Initially, Purcellville was sparsely populated, but it and St. Francis grew rapidly in the 1990s. Asalone was the pastor when the congregation built a new church in 1992, and a story in The Washington Post in 1997 said that Asalone was “on a sabbatical working as a Wall Street stockbroker.”