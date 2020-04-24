Hargrove and his stepson, De’onte Roberts, argued earlier that day about the teen staying home to comply with the state’s directive that seeks to reduce transmission of the virus among its residents, the report says. Roberts refused Hargrove’s and his mother’s wishes and left, according to police.
Police said that when he returned to his two-bedroom southwest Atlanta home, where his mother and younger sibling were present, Roberts kicked in a door, WSB-TV reported, which prompted a physical fight with his stepfather.
The altercation took a lethal turn when Roberts was shot in the chest multiple times, according to WSB. He died at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.
Hargrove made his first court appearance Thursday, according to public records. He was denied bond, according to CNN.
His public defender did not respond to a request for comment.
If convicted, Hargrove could face life in prison or the death sentence.