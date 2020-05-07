Moretti’s lawyers said police and prosecutors failed to investigate the original claims made by the accuser in 2018, which weren’t provided to the defense until shortly before trial early this year.

The accuser told a child abuse hotline in 2018 that her “dad’s best friend” had sexually abused her years earlier, and provided further details about the man, none of which matched Moretti, his lawyers said. The hotline reported the allegation to the Virginia Department of Social Services, which referred the case to Prince William police. The defense team said it repeatedly asked Prince William prosecutors for the original complaint, “unmistakably identifying the abuser as someone other than Mr. Moretti,” but those weren’t provided until last December, two weeks before trial. In January, the commonwealth’s attorney asked all charges be nolle prossed, meaning the charges are not prosecuted but can be refiled.

“I’ve spent my whole career protecting people,” Moretti said in a statement, beginning in the Marine Corps and then through multiple tours with the foreign service and protective duties in Iraq, Afghanistan and Sierra Leone. “I’m a father of four, I would never perpetrate the heinous acts I was accused of against any child or person.”

Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said, “Sometimes as a case progresses and more information is learned, that information is favorable to the defense. That is what happened in this case. When we became aware of that new information, we discussed it with the victim and based upon our discussions, we concluded that we were unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Moretti’s lawyers responded that the “new information” was “not ‘new’ at all. It was in plain view from the very beginning.”

ORIGINAL STORY: A former deputy assistant secretary of the State Department, who oversaw diplomatic security training until 2018 and previously headed Secretary of State John F. Kerry’s security detail, was arrested Tuesday in Prince William County and charged with molesting a child between 2011 and 2013.

J. Scott Moretti, 58, was the deputy assistant secretary of state for training for the Diplomatic Security Service from 2015 to July 2018, according to his archived State Department biography and his LinkedIn page. He joined the Diplomatic Security Service in 1986 and served in Afghanistan and Iraq while rising up the ranks to deputy assistant secretary of state in 2015.

Prince William County police said they received a complaint in September from a woman who told them she had been sexually assaulted at a residence in the Manassas area sometime between November 2011 and November 2013, when she was between 10 and 11 years old. The woman told police the incidents had happened on more than one occasion. Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William police spokesman, said the complainant was not a family member of Moretti’s.

The Prince William police special victims unit investigated and then obtained arrest warrants Tuesday for Moretti, who lives in the Manassas area. The warrants charge Moretti with indecent liberties with a minor and forcible sodomy. The Virginia State Police arrested him Tuesday, and he was ordered held without bond. It could not be determined whether a lawyer has been hired or appointed to represent him.

During the period of the alleged assaults, Moretti was stationed in Washington through July 2012 as director of the Office of Mobile Security Deployments, according to his State Department biography. The office is the on-call response force used by the State Department to counter threats against U.S. interests and personnel overseas. He then spent five months in Iraq as the deputy regional security officer for protective operations at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. From January 2013 to April 2015, he headed Kerry’s protective detail.