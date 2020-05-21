“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Prince William County,” Barnard said in a statement on May 13 announcing his retirement. “My family and I are grateful for the opportunities and support that Prince William County has provided to us. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the Police Department for their friendship, dedication, and outstanding service to the community. I will miss them very much.“
Ann Wheeler, the chair of the county board of supervisors, said “Chief Barnard has displayed the true meaning of civil service through his commitment to the rule of law while maintaining professionalism and diligence in serving the community with compassion. On behalf of the Board of County Supervisors, I wish Chief Barry Barnard all the best in the coming years.”
The county said it would conduct a national search to fill the chief’s job. Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps will serve as acting chief after July 1.