Prince William County Police Chief Barry M. Barnard, who spent 44 years on the department and became chief in 2016, has announced his retirement, effective July 1.

Barnard, 67, is only the fourth chief in the Prince William department’s 50-year history. He served twice as acting chief, following the retirements of Charlie Deane in 2012 and Stephan Hudson in 2016, before fully assuming the job. He began his career in patrol, rose to assistant chief in 2000, where he commanded both the operations and administrative divisions, and was promoted to deputy chief in 2009.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Prince William County,” Barnard said in a statement on May 13 announcing his retirement. “My family and I are grateful for the opportunities and support that Prince William County has provided to us. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the Police Department for their friendship, dedication, and outstanding service to the community. I will miss them very much.“

Ann Wheeler, the chair of the county board of supervisors, said “Chief Barnard has displayed the true meaning of civil service through his commitment to the rule of law while maintaining professionalism and diligence in serving the community with compassion. On behalf of the Board of County Supervisors, I wish Chief Barry Barnard all the best in the coming years.”

The county said it would conduct a national search to fill the chief’s job. Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps will serve as acting chief after July 1.