Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano released a letter he sent May 29 to Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband, not only seeking the 260 documents but asking if Dreiband would allow FBI agents to cooperate and testify in the investigation by county authorities. In February, Dreiband told Descano he would not allow FBI agents to participate in a Fairfax County criminal case because the Justice Department was considering representing the two Park Police officers in a civil suit pending in federal court in Alexandria, and doing so would be a conflict of interest.

But the Justice Department has not entered an appearance on behalf of either Alejandro Amaya or Lucas Vinyard, identified by federal authorities as the two Park Police officers who fired 10 times into Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee as he slowly drove away from them in November 2017. Because the Park Police is a federal agency, the FBI took over the homicide investigation, and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced in November that it would not file federal criminal civil rights charges against the two officers.

The Justice Department said its decision did not preclude other agencies from investigating the case. Then-Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond F. Morrogh obtained the FBI’s files in December and tried to seek murder indictments against Amaya and Vinyard, but the Justice Department blocked the agents who handled the case from testifying before a Fairfax County grand jury.

Morrogh stepped down in January and Descano continued to investigate the case, which occurred in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax County. Ghaisar, 25, who was pursued by Amaya and Vinyard for leaving the scene of a minor traffic accident, pulled over three times and drove off each time. During the third encounter, captured on video by a camera in a Fairfax County police lieutenant’s cruiser, Amaya and Vinyard both fired five times, striking Ghaisar four times in the head, the Justice Department has said.

The Park Police stopped Fairfax County police from investigating the case, exercising jurisdiction granted to them in Northern Virginia under state law. After three days, they handed the case over to the FBI, and declined to identify the officers or discuss the case at all.

The officers were only named publicly in 2019 after Ghaisar’s family sued the Park Police and subpoenaed reports from the Fairfax County police. In March, a federal magistrate judge ordered the FBI to turn over its files to the Ghaisar family’s lawyers. The documents are under a protective order, but the Ghaisar family’s lawyers said Thursday there were “substantial redactions in what was produced.”

Vinyard and Amaya were placed on administrative duty and remain there today. Neither has commented publicly. Park Police said an internal investigation will be conducted only after criminal investigations are resolved.

In March, on the same day the FBI produced its files to the Ghaisar family’s lawyers, attorney Daniel S. Crowley entered his appearance as the lead attorney for both Vinyard and Amaya. He did not reply to a request for comment. It is not clear if his legal fees are being paid by the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents Park Police officers. The union has not spoken publicly in defense of Vinyard and Amaya since the slaying.

Descano, a former Justice Department attorney, wrote in the May 29 letter that his office “is now nearing completion of its review” of the FBI’s investigative file. Descano noted that a log of materials in the FBI file “contains approximately 260 entries labeled as ‘redacted.’” and that the documents corresponding to those entries were withheld.

“Please identify the documents withheld and advise whether you will produce the documents in their entirety,” Descano wrote.

Following that, an entire paragraph of Descano’s letter to Dreiband is redacted. Antonio Peronace, the spokesman for Descano, said he could not comment on what the redacted paragraph discusses. He said Descano released the letter as “part of our commitment to transparency. Steve has heard from a lot of members of the community about this case, and he wants to let people know that covid-19 has not affected his progress on the case.”

Descano also asked to view the physical evidence collected by the FBI and to speak with the agents involved in the case. He said he needed to know what level of cooperation the Justice Department would provide as he made decisions in the case moving forward.

Descano asked for an answer by June 30, and said if he received no response, he would assume that the Justice Department would not cooperate. In a statement last month, Descano said that despite the lack of federal cooperation, his prosecutors had “very constructive communication with local law enforcement partners as well as the Ghaisar family’s lawyers,” indicating that Fairfax County police may be taking a larger role in the case. A Fairfax police spokesman said Friday the department had not been asked to do anything on the Ghaisar case.