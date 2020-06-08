The working group arises as cities and counties are facing growing pressure from those calling to “defund the police.” In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed in police custody last month, city council members have said they will begin the process of dismantling the city police department.

The words “defund the police” are not in the mayors’ news release. Instead, the mayors and police chiefs said they had a “goal of releasing actionable recommendations in the coming weeks.”

“The nation’s mayors are committed to dismantling the systemic racism that exists in our country,” said Bryan K. Barnett, the mayor of Rochester Hills, Mich., and president of the mayors' conference. “The recent killings of innocent black people have highlighted once again that there is much work to do with revising and improving the policies and practices of our police departments. We must do better, and we must start this work immediately.”

While many efforts at police reform have been directed at law enforcement executives, some have noted that mayors, county executives and other elected officials have been the ones who have negotiated labor agreements or enacted rules and laws that critics say have hamstrung police reform.

Union contracts sometimes prohibit chiefs from taking quick action against troublesome officers, and police officers’ “Bill of Rights” have been written into state or county laws that provide for extensive due process proceedings for officers, and have often returned such officers to the streets over police chiefs’ objections. Civilian oversight of police in some places is minimal, or missing altogether.

The police chief in Tucson tweeted this earlier today:

New chiefs? New policies? New reforms? Right-- got it. But who allowed some of these terrible contracts with police unions? Who failed to establish meaningful oversight? Who spent any real time learning about what their police agencies do or don't do?



Didn't we vote for them? pic.twitter.com/IqnRdDG7Ed — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) June 8, 2020

“This is about generational discrimination in our communities,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (D), “and police accountability is a crucial part of the work that needs to be done to address this issue in a holistic manner.”

“We are at a moment where we can instill real change with police reform,” Ramsey said in the news release. He said Floyd’s killing “ has galvanized the nation and the calls from citizens and police chiefs alike to address long-standing racial injustice gives me great hope that progress can be made. Mayors and police chiefs have an opportunity now to redouble their efforts to develop law enforcement policies that will save lives and strengthen the public trust.”

In addition to Lightfoot, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, both also Democrats, are members of the working group. Castor is a former police chief and 31-year veteran of the Tampa police.

On the police side, Chief Michael Harrison of Baltimore, Chief Geri Williams of Phoenix and Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook of Columbia are members. In addition to Ramsey, former policing task force director Ron Davis is the former director of the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and former chief of East Palo Alto, Calif. Tom Cochran, the executive director of the mayors’ conference also will serve.