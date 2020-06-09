No uniformed federal police officers, in a variety of agencies across the country, wear body cameras, and no cameras are installed in any marked federal police vehicles. Federal agencies say footage from the cameras could compromise their tactics or expose witnesses in their investigations.

So when Park Police officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard began pursuing Ghaisar down the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017, they did not record the episode, which included Ghaisar stopping twice and then pulling away as the officers ran at him with their guns drawn.

AD

AD

A Fairfax County police lieutenant joined the pursuit, with his in-car camera activated, and captured the first two stops. When Ghaisar stopped in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax, then pulled away a third time, the Fairfax camera recorded Amaya and Vinyard firing 10 shots into Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, killing him.

Ghaisar, 25, was not armed and did not interact with the officers. The Justice Department decided against charging them last year; the Fairfax prosecutor is now considering the case.

In November 2018, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who represents the District in Congress, introduced a bill requiring all federal uniformed officers and all federal marked police vehicles to be equipped with cameras. When that session of Congress expired, Norton and Beyer introduced it against last year, but it did not get a hearing.

AD

AD

“The events of last week virtually mandate passage of our bill," Norton said in a news release, "just as local police throughout the United States do. ... As the House works to reform policing across the country, we appreciate that today’s bill includes the body camera provision.”

Beyer said that he was "mindful that the event which originally inspired this legislation, the killing of Bijan Ghaisar in 2017 by U.S. Park Police, has never been justified or explained. I hope that the Justice in Policing Act, in which our legislation was included, will help prevent similar injustices in the future.”

Norton and Beyer said they expected the House to pass the Justice in Policing Act “as soon as this month.”

AD

Federal officers aren’t necessarily opposed to the idea. When Beyer and Norton first proposed the idea, Pat O’Carroll, executive director of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, said his officers support being equipped with cameras but would have several concerns. Officers would want to be equipped with the best technology available and be sure that proper policies and procedures would be in place to handle the use, retention and release of the videos, O’Carroll said.

AD

The rule against body cameras has created tension between federal and local police. After an Atlanta officer shot someone while serving on a federal task force, federal officials refused to allow Atlanta officers to wear cameras. So Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields pulled her officers out of all federal task forces, and chiefs in some other cities followed suit.

In October, the Justice Department announced a pilot program in which local officers would be allowed to wear cameras on federal task forces in certain cities. Atlanta was not selected. Federal officers were not included in the program.