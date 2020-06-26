Marion police arrived and doused the flames. The FBI joined the investigation, and soon found three witnesses who told them they’d either seen Brown walking back into his house after the fire started, or that he’d admitted setting the fire, according to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Chad Potter. The teenager who lived in the house told reporters he was a member of the New Generation Freedom Fighters and New Panthers who had rallied in both Marion and Johnson City, Tenn., against racial injustice.
When the FBI questioned Brown on June 15, he denied having anything to do with the cross-burning, according to Potter’s affidavit. Brown was charged with lying to federal agents and criminal interference with fair housing based upon the victim’s race. Prosecutors could seek further charges directly related to the cross-burning when they present the case to a grand jury.
It could not be immediately determined if Brown had retained, or been appointed, an attorney.
After the incident, the teen who helped organize the rallies issued a statement which said, “I believe it was a scaring tactic but nevertheless it has failed. I am planning more things for our community and can’t wait to see what tomorrow holds.”
Thomas T. Cullen, the U.S. attorney for western Virginia, said that “The frightening act at the center of today’s complaint—a racially motivated cross burning—interfered with the victim’s federally protected right to fair housing. Acts of violence, threats, and other forms of intimidation prompted by racial animus are serious federal crimes, and we will continue to work closely with the FBI to hold offenders accountable.”