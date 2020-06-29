Court documents show that U.S. Park Police scanned local television news footage, D.C. police body-camera footage, YouTube video, and Facebook and Twitter posts for clues to the identities of those who tried to pull down the statue. U.S. Park Police Sgt. Carl R. Holmberg wrote in an affidavit that he observed the protest and noted that “historic cannon carriages at the base of the statue were irreparably damaged, that some parts of the statue were bent and other parts of the statue sustained damage from blunt objects and chemicals.”

The National Park Service estimated the replacement and repair cost for the statue at $78,000, Holmberg said. The Park Police issued 40 different posters featuring photos of those involved in the protest, hoping to identify the alleged vandals.

AD

AD

Four men were charged with destruction of federal property, which President Trump has noted carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence: Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of the District; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine.

Judd was the first to be arrested, on Friday, and authorities said the other three have not yet been apprehended. He appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday and was released with the case being transferred to federal court, prosecutors said.

Judd appeared via telephone Monday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather. Upon hearing that Judd was a student, she appointed the federal public defender to represent him. Federal prosecutors asked the judge to order Judd to wear a GPS monitoring device and stay away from all federal and government monuments.

AD

AD