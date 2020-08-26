But DuBoise was convicted and sentenced to death. The Florida Supreme Court later reduced his sentence to life.

Finally, the state began listening to his claims they’d gotten the wrong man. Earlier this month, the rape kit from the 1983 attack was discovered in a medical examiner’s office, and DNA was extracted and tested. Late last Thursday, the Hillsborough County prosecutor’s office received the results: DuBoise was excluded as an attacker. A “person of interest” has been identified through the DNA and is now being investigated as the actual killer.

The prosecutors, guided by years of research from the Innocence Project, sent the case to a panel of experts who all agreed: Duboise was wrongly convicted. And on Wednesday, six days after the DNA test results were received, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a motion to immediately reduce Duboise’s sentence to “time served,” hoping to have him freed from prison by a judge on Thursday.

“This is painful and tragic, but it’s the truth," Warren said “When you tell the truth, justice is done...For 37 years, we had an innocent man locked up for a crime that he did not commit, while the real perpetrator was never held accountable for this horrific crime...I apologize to Mr. DuBoise on behalf of the entire criminal justice system.”

Duboise, 55, currently incarcerated in Hardee Correctional Institution, was not available for comment.

Duboise was convicted of killing 19-year-old Barbara Grams in August 1983 as she walked home from work in central Tampa. The case against DuBoise hinged on two things: bitemark evidence, now widely discredited as a scientific means of identification, and testimony from a jailhouse informant, also believed to be frequently misused by police and prosecutors.

The bitemark evidence was presented by dentist Richard R. Souviron, who also testified about bitemarks in the case of serial killer Ted Bundy. But experts who reviewed the evidence in the DuBoise case now believe that the mark on Grams’s cheek wasn’t even a bitemark.

Souviron has acknowledged that he has overstated the certainty of bitemark matches in court testimony over the years, as science has determined that many bite patterns can be similar, that bites in skin may not be an exact capture of a bite pattern and that people’s bite patterns change over time.

Souviron is still a practicing dentist in Florida and still offers his expert testimony in cases. He did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.

Warren said in a news conference that after he started a Conviction Review Unit in late 2018 he had received 250 petitions seeking reviews. Of those, DuBoise is the 20th person to be exonerated, Warren said. Conviction integrity units have been launched in prosecutors’ offices around the country in recent years, leading to hundreds of exonerations, including 165 in 2018 alone.

After Grams was killed, police began taking teeth impressions of numerous people in the Tampa area, using wax. DuBoise, then 18, submitted to that process. Police said they supplied those wax impressions to Souviron, who told them that DuBoise was a match. Court records show that police then obtained a search warrant to obtain a more lasting impression of DuBoise’s teeth, but he voluntarily cooperated.

Souviron told the police DuBoise again was a match. DuBoise was charged with murder and sexual battery.

After his arrest, DuBoise spent time in jail the Hillsborough jail with a man named Claude Butler. Butler claimed that DuBoise told him that two other men had killed Grams by beating her in the head, while DuBoise raped her.

Authorities said Butler was in jail facing trial with a possibility of multiple life sentences. Instead, after he testified against DuBoise, he received a five year sentence, which was later reduced to 14 months. The men Butler claimed DuBoise had named as the actual killers were never prosecuted. Warren declined to comment on Butler or the other men.

After Souviron and Butler testified against DuBoise, a jury convicted him and sentenced him to life in prison. But Circuit Judge Harry Lee Coe III overrode the jury and sentenced DuBoise to death in 1985. In 1988, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the jury’s sentence was appropriate for someone who wasn’t accused of being the actual killer, and ordered Coe to resentence DuBoise to life.

Warren said he had spoken to the family of Barbara Grams. “For 37 years, her family was given false closure on a false story,” Warren said. “I spoke to them, and apologized to them.” He said they did not want to speak publicly.

Warren said an investigation was ongoing into the “person of interest” developed as a “major contributor” to the DNA found on the victim. He said the person was not a threat to the public, but declined to elaborate.