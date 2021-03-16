Now, almost 25 years after Smart was last seen, the investigation appears to be heating up. Authorities spent Monday and Tuesday using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar to search an Arroyo Grande, Calif., home owned by Flores’s father, Ruben.

In a news release, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office described Smart’s former Cal Poly classmate, now in his 40s, as “the prime suspect” in her May 1996 disappearance after long calling him a person of interest.

Flores has denied involvement, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when previously questioned before a grand jury and in a deposition, according to the Los Angeles Times. Harold Mesick, an attorney for his father, told CNN he viewed the search as “more of the ongoing harassment of my client’s family.”

The probe comes about a month after Flores was arrested on a weapons charge. The Los Angeles Police Department took him into custody in February on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Los Angeles Times reported, noting that he has a previous felony conviction for driving under the influence.

Flores’s weapons arrest stemmed from a search last year of properties connected to him. The warrant remains sealed, according to the Los Angeles Times. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released photos of this week’s search: investigators taping off the property, leading dogs up to the house and using a radar device under a deck.

They said they could not comment beyond their news release or provide further information, calling the investigation “active and ongoing.”

This isn’t the first time authorities have hoped they were onto something that could reveal what happened to Smart. In 2016, they launched an “excavation project” on the Cal Poly campus after a lead “strongly suggested” her body could be buried there. But that tip did not pan out.

Still, Smart’s family said they were “encouraged” by the news of this week’s search. In a statement shared with CNN, they praised the “vigilance and professionalism of Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department” and said they looked forward to learning more.

Smart’s parents, Stan and Denise, started a scholarship in the name of their long-missing firstborn child, writing on its website that they hoped to help other young woman accomplish their dreams after her opportunity to do so was “violently taken away.”

They described heartache and disappointment as a daily part of their lives in the 25-year search for their daughter, who they said had a drive for adventure that took her to Hawaii as a camp counselor and Venezuela as an exchange student. She was nicknamed Roxie, loved the summertime and served as the peacemaker in squabbles with her younger siblings.

Her parents wrote that they “live for the day when we can lay her to rest in the presence of our family and all who loved and fought for her.”