The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which originally operated between 2001 and 2004, was created by Congress after the attack on the twin towers. Its purpose is to provide compensation with government funds to any person who suffered harm from the attacks or the debris-removal efforts that followed. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump reactivated the VCF, authorizing it to operate through October 2016 and December 2020, respectively.

Ferreyra has suffered serious health consequences, including cancer, associated with his rescue and recovery work in the aftermath of the attacks, leading him to seek financial help through the fund, according to the complaint.

To claim any money from the fund, individuals had to work with an attorney and have the attorney submit claims and receive awards on their behalf. Legal fees were limited to just 10 percent of the fund’s award.

Vila submitted a claim to the fund in 2013 on behalf of Ferreyra, who authorized the deposit of his award money into a bank account controlled by Vila’s law firm in 2015.

When the fund deposited more than $1 million in Vila’s account in October 2016, he gave Ferreyra only 10 percent of the money — the amount he should have received in legal fees, according to the complaint.

Vila told Ferreyra repeatedly between October 2016 and February 2020 that the fund had not yet released all of the money, court records state. Throughout that time frame, Ferreyra’s health and growing medical expenses were reaching a concerning point, as Vila used the stolen money to pay off his personal debts.

The lying didn’t stop until February 2020, when Ferreyra learned that Vila had been disbarred from practicing law since 2015. Vila had been convicted of grand larceny stemming from stealing from another client that year.

Ferreyra and his wife confronted Vila about the missing money on multiple occasions, and he admitted to stealing it, according to court records.

Ferreyra told The Washington Post in an interview that Vila’s betrayal stung because he thought the two were friends, in addition to being client and attorney.

A warrant for Vila’s arrest was requested in August.

Vila’s attorneys asked that he receive leniency in his sentencing, seeking three years instead of the four-plus he ultimately received. He had been swimming in debt for years following a split from a former legal partner, and his divorce from his wife of more than 20 years, as well as a son who won’t speak to him, have been punishments for his crime, his lawyers told the judge in a letter.

The former lieutenant and special counsel to the police commissioner was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $922,559.84, and to pay restitution to Ferreyra in the amount of $867,870.76.

Vila told the judge in a letter that his life’s mission will be to repay what he owes Ferreyra. He said he broke his “own moral compass” when he stole money from Ferreyra, and he vowed to work multiple jobs to pay what he owes.

In December, the New York Lawyers’ Fund, which helps clients who have dealt with dishonest attorneys, cut Ferreyra a $400,000 check.

Ferreyra said he is fine with Vila’s sentencing and has chosen to accept the apology he received from Vila in the courtroom.

“I’ve closed the chapter,” he said. “My family and I look forward to moving on.”