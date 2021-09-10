Brinkema revealed that she had consulted with the judge who oversaw the 1997 trial of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh to discuss running an internationally watched case and that she wanted to allow an audio simulcast of the trial so the public could hear it — but federal court rules didn’t allow it. She also thought the defense had put on a strong case in trying to save Moussaoui from the death penalty when it argued that the jury might find that law enforcement and intelligence community had failed to put the pieces together after arresting Moussaoui before the hijackings.