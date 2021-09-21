Davis issued an urgent warning to the D.C. metropolitan area: “There is likely a fatal batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl right now,” Davis said, “and we want to take proactive measures so we don’t have to deal with another incident tonight … having six people unconscious from one overdose, and one person clinging to life, the gravity of the threat is too big not to share with the community.”
Davis also shared some stunning statistics about drug overdoses in one of the wealthiest counties in America. Fairfax emergency responders have already been called to 201 overdoses this year, 55 of them fatal, compared with 185 overdoses at this time last year. There were 80 fatal overdoses in Fairfax last year, 45 with fentanyl listed as a contributor, and 75 percent of those who died last year had previously survived an overdose, Davis said.
“The youngest was 14,” Davis said. “The oldest was 63.” Fairfax police have created an overdose investigative unit to follow up on each case, which led to 150 search warrants and nine arrests last year, but each case takes about 90 hours to handle, Davis said. The number of overdoses in Fairfax rose 51 percent from 2019 to 2020 and appears to be rising again this year.
The six overdose victims found Tuesday were between the ages of 23 and 35, according to Lt. Patrick Brusch of the police organized crime and intelligence bureau. They had all been at a sports bar and nightclub in the Baileys Crossroads area of Fairfax earlier, police said. Brusch and Davis said they did not know if the drugs were purchased while the group was out. Police said the victims were cooperating.
A 911 call came in at 3 a.m. from the mother of one of the victims, who had come to the apartment in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in Baileys Crossroads, police said. The names of the victims were not released.
“We are communicating with them right now,” Davis said, “because we want to find out where it came from.” He suggested anyone who has purchased cocaine in recent days throw it away.
“It was quite the chaotic scene,” Davis said. “Thankfully they had an antidote in hand.”
He said the overdoses “cross socioeconomic and racial lines. These are not unique to particular jurisdictions.”