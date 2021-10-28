Brian Butler of Arlington said he was driving home shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday when he thought he saw sparks in his peripheral vision, and wondered why someone was lighting fireworks at that hour. But it was an American flag hanging from a home in the 5700 block of Yorktown Boulevard, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, and half of it had already fallen to the mulch below and was also burning, Butler said.
Butler said he lifted the burning flag out of its holder and placed it on the ground, and he and his friends then covered both small fires with mulch. The group then used a nearby garden hose to water down the mulch, at which point a confused resident came outside and asked why the men were using his hose, Butler said. Butler and his friends explained the situation. The resident did not respond to a request for comment.
On Thursday morning, a resident in the 3300 block of North Brandywine Street in the Rock Spring neighborhood found that their flag and pole had been burned overnight, fire officials said. And blocks away, in the 3300 block of North George Mason Boulevard, Amber Taylor and her husband and child found their “Keep Virginia Blue” sign smoldering in the yard, melted down to a spot on the lawn.
“It’s a little scary,” Taylor said, “since that’s the side of the house by one of our bedrooms.”
The first flag fire was reported on Oct. 15, when police said they received a report of a suspicious person around 3:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Sixth Street South, in the Westmont area. A witness told police they saw someone walk up to a flag on a porch and light it. The witness extinguished the fire.
Arlington fire Lt. Nate Hiner said the county’s police and fire departments are jointly investigating the string of apparent arsons and trying to determine if they are linked. Anyone with information about the fires may call police at 703-228-4180 or email acpdtipline@arlingtonva.us.