So, on one hand, we now have a much better understanding of patterns and trends in police-caused deaths. But on the other hand, the best data we have are an incomplete and probably nonrandom sample of all police uses of lethal force. While there is some degree of chance between whether a person who is shot lives or dies, a variety of situational, organizational and ecological factors can influence the likelihood of a police shooting being fatal, and, therefore, appearing in these public data sets.