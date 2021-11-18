3. Rethink recruitment and retention strategies for public service attorneys. We are in the midst of a brain drain in the prosecution and defense professions, an unforeseen side effect of covid-19. This threatens the integrity of the system and ultimately harms victims and defendants and delays justice for individuals, families and communities. Attorneys are rethinking their work/life balance, demanding more remote work and flexibility and seeking out new opportunities that weren’t possible before the global pandemic. Low salaries for prosecutors and public defenders, coupled with high caseloads and burnout, leave no incentives to stay in public service. Recruitment and retention strategies must adapt to the “new normal” to attract the best and brightest in a post-pandemic world.