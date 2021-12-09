The FBI has said it will not publicly report data from any specific agency or incident, only by state. The OMB has said no data can be released if less than 40 percent of all officers are covered. If up to 59 percent of all officers are covered, the FBI “may publish limited information,” the OMB said, “such as the injuries an individual received in the use of force incident, and the type of force that the law enforcement officer used.” If more than 60 percent of officers are covered by the data, the FBI “may publish the most frequently reported responses to questions, expressed in either ratios, percentages or in a list format.” At 80 percent of officers, “the FBI may unconditionally publish collected data,” the OMB said.