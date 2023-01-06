National Here’s what the unsealed court records show about the Idaho killings Bryan Kohberger (right), who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho, on Jan. 5, 2023. His first court appearance in Idaho triggered the release of court documents that provided new details about the case. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Authorities in Idaho unsealed court filings Thursday that revealed the most significant details yet in the November killings of four college students, outlining their case against suspect Bryan Kohberger. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The publication of the court documents came after seven weeks with few updates from police in the nationally watched case, and nearly a week after Kohberger’s arrest. The affidavit, filed Dec. 29, offered a small window into what may have happened the night of the killings and revealed authorities’ preliminary evidence against Kohberger, 28.

The filings contain information about what police found the day of the killings and allegations about Kohberger’s behavior before and after, answering some questions about the case but leaving many others open. Investigators alleged Kohberger had planned the attack in advance, but they did not say what his motive may have been or whether he knew anyone who lived in the house.

Kohberger was charged with killing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21. All four were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of Nov. 13. Kohberger, a Washington State University criminology doctoral student, lives in Pullman, Wash., a short drive from Moscow.

Kohberger appeared in court in Idaho for the first time Thursday, where he did not enter a guilty or not-guilty plea and was denied bail. A judge on Tuesday banned police from commenting publicly about the case. The document filed by investigators likely does not lay out their entire case against Kohberger.

Here are the top five things we learned from the affidavit, which lays out allegations authorities used to charge Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. The claims in the affidavit have not been proven in court. Kohberger’s attorney did not return a request for comment Thursday.

