Ana Walshe’s husband Brian Walshe is charged with murder

Brian Walshe has been charged with murder in the killing of his wife, Ana Walshe, nearly two weeks after she was reported missing. Norfolk County, Mass., District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced the charges Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ana Walshe was reported missing Jan. 4. Her husband told police that three days earlier, she woke him up, saying she had to fly to D.C. for a work emergency, according to an affidavit obtained by the Boston Globe. He said she kissed him goodbye about 6 or 7 a.m. and told him to go back to sleep.

Walshe, 47, had already been charged with misleading police who are investigating Ana Walshe’s disappearance. They say he did not disclose a trip to Home Depot, where he used cash to buy $450 worth of cleaning supplies. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of misleading a police investigation.

A search of the couple’s Boston area home, prosecutors have said, turned up blood in the basement and a bloody, partly damaged knife.

Tracy Miner, Walshe’s attorney, declined to comment on the charges.

Walshe was in the Norfolk County jail Tuesday because of the misleading-police charge. He will be transported to Quincy District Court on Wednesday for his arraignment, according to the district attorney’s office. Before that arrest, he had been on home confinement while awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud conviction involving phony Andy Warhol art.

“Additional details of the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at the arraignment but will not be disclosed at this time,” Morrissey said in a video announcing the charges.

Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Mass., traveled weekly for her job as a regional general manager in the D.C. office of real estate investment firm Tishman Speyer. According to the Boston Globe, she was born in Serbia, where she attended college before working in hospitality in D.C. and Massachusetts, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“There’s been no large-scale recovery of remains,” said David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

