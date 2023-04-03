Man’s body is exhumed after Murdaugh trial, leading to new investigation

A judge sentenced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on March 3 in Walterboro, S.C., to two life sentences for the murder of Murdaugh's wife and son in 2021. (Video: Reuters, Photo: AP/Reuters)

The body of a South Carolina man was exhumed for a second autopsy over the weekend, the latest development since the Murdaugh family murder case brought renewed attention to the man’s 2015 death. Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student, was found with a gaping hole in his forehead nearly eight years ago along a desolate Hampton County, S.C., road. The incident was reported as a hit and run at the time.

But in 2021, while probing the killings of Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, opened an investigation into Smith’s death because of new information it had received. The agency confirmed two weeks ago that Smith’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

His family has said there was “no evidence to support” the hit-and-run classification.

Smith’s body was exhumed, autopsied and returned to “his final resting place” over the weekend, Eric Bland, an attorney for the his family, wrote on Twitter.

“I now believe that Stephen can really rest at ease because SLED and our team are going to do everything possible to find out just how he died,” he added.

Authorities have not disclosed what information has prompted the reexamination of Smith’s death. They have also not said whether there is a link to the Murdaugh family. In a case that drew worldwide attention to issues of wealth, power and influence, Alex Murdaugh was convicted March 3 of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22. Alex Murdaugh, a member of a South Carolina legal dynasty, admitted to building a web of financial crimes.

Widespread interest in the murders, generated by media coverage, podcasts and docuseries, turned a spotlight on other deaths tied, directly or indirectly, to the Murdaugh family.

No charges have been brought in Smith’s death, and authorities have not said the Murdaughs were involved.

Smith was a classmate of Buster Murdaugh, Paul Murdaugh’s older brother. But lawyers for Smith’s family told reporters that Buster Murdaugh “has nothing to do” with the investigation. And in a statement released through his attorney, Buster Murdaugh pushed back against any claims of a link, criticizing what he called the “vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death.”

Last month, Smith’s family launched a fundraising campaign for the investigation, raising $120,000 and far outpacing its $15,000 goal.

The family’s fundraiser thanked supporters, who “have been monumental in shining light on Stephen’s story and the lack of justice.”

“We feel it’s critical to seek a new goal — an independent exhumation, autopsy and investigation — and we’re launching #JusticeForStephen with that immediate goal in mind,” the fundraiser page said.

