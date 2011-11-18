For Women's History Month, The Post is publishing a special collection of themed crosswords, created entirely by women. The puzzles are edited by Patti Varol, creator of the Women of Letters
collection. We'll publish a new crossword every Wednesday through March.
Click Print at the top of the puzzle board to play the crossword with pen and paper. To play with a friend select the icon next to the timer at the top of the puzzle. For gameplay help, click on the menu button in the top left, or click Settings at the top right to configure your experience. Get links to all of our crossword puzzles in the list above.New to the Post? Consider signing up for The 7 newsletter, a brief rundown of the most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.