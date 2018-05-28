25 ways to volunteer around Washington

Two free tickets to the International Spy Museum are among the perks for adults who volunteer to answer guests’ questions in the Debriefing Center, among other tasks. (Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with orientation sessions throughout the year.) There are also two summer volunteer opportunities for teens, with applications opening this spring. Students between the ages of 13 and 18 can serve on the summer-long “X Ops” team, helping with the museum’s interactive activities (like lock picking demos). For a short-term commitment of a couple of weeks, teens ages 15 to 17 can apply to be a Spy Camp counselor in training for the museum’s day camp: You’ll help lead “junior agents” through missions inside and outside the building. 202-654-0957. spymuseum.org.