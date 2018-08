Two of three water-main breaks have been fixed early Thursday morning in Arlington, officials said.

Roughly 3,000 to 4,000 area residents and businesses were affected.

Crews were still working to fix a third water main break that is along South Park Drive. It is not yet known when it will be fixed, according to Arlington officials.

Correction: Work on S Park Dr is not complete. Crews are still repairing the water main break. Est time of completion will be shared soon. — Arlington DES (@ArlingtonDES) August 30, 2018

The other water main breaks were along Columbia Pike in the Frederick/Dinwiddie area.