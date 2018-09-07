Like any infant, Moke — the Western lowland gorilla — is teething and learning his body parts.

Officials at the National Zoo gave an update this week on the little fellow who is 5 months old.

❤️🦍 Western lowland gorilla infant Moke is teething, so keepers presented him with a durable Nylabone to chew on. Even Kibibi joined in on the fun! Get the details in this week's #GorillaStory update from primate keeper Melba Brown: https://t.co/sziKQ8kMLT. pic.twitter.com/we8r5a3EVq — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) September 7, 2018

Primate keeper Melba Brown said in a blog posting that the baby gorilla is basically starting school, as trainers are working more with him. Keepers work with him through a mesh safety barrier and only when his mother allows.

Moke is learning to “present his body parts for inspection,” when keepers say the body part — belly, ear, head, foot, hand, nose or leg. That allows them to check for cuts, scrapes or other injuries. And Moke gets praised verbally or receives a food treat.

Moke was born April 15 at the zoo to Calaya. His father is Baraka, a 26-year-old silverback gorilla. He joined six gorillas at the zoo. Moke's name is pronounced “mo-KEY,” and it means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language of Africa.

Brown wrote in a zoo blog, “I get a big reaction out of Moke whenever I tickle his belly — he seems to love this and other play behaviors."

She said he'll often bring his arms across his chest and get “an animated look in his eye” before he “bounces around a bit before toppling over."



Moke enjoys "primate biscuits" and mangos. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian National Zoo)

When he's doing this, he'll sometimes make a “distinctive, piglet-like grunt,” which zookeepers call a charming sound.

In a video, Moke is seen with another gorilla — Kibibi — playing in the hay. As Kibibi lies in the hay, she's making herself “smaller and submissive,” keepers said, and Moke comes to her to play. The two play with basically a teething stick, as she pretends to take it from him, and he tries to get it back.

Zookeepers said that's a shift in the behavior that they had seen at times in the troop when Kibibi and Moke's mother had vocalized at each other over Moke.



Moke, the 5-month-old Western lowland gorilla, eats a piece of ice cake at the National Zoo. (Courtesy of Smithsonian National Zoo)

Gorillas have a social hierarchy within the troop, experts said, and it is, at times, on display with those at the zoo.

Brown said, “It will be interesting to watch [Moke's] elders teach him how to be a gorilla."