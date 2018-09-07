

Students have gotten into their back-to-school routines, but one young girl found an unlikely surprise in her desk -- a three-foot blacksnake.

The snake was resting on top of notebooks in the fourth-graders desk Thursday at Overlook Elementary in Linthicum, Md., officials said.

The desks have an opening under the tabletop where students keep books, pencils and supplies. When the girl leaned down to put something in her desk, a school official said, she saw the snake.

Calmly, she told the teacher, "There's a snake in my desk."

Blacksnakes are not venomous.

According to Bob Mosier, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County school system, the teacher evacuated the room, and none of the children appeared alarmed.

"Nobody freaked out," he said. "The kids were not traumatized. They were excited."

A janitor and a school volunteer came into the classroom, and one of them turned the desk on its side and the snake fell out. They then carried it outside and threw it over a fence into a wooded area.

It isn't clear how the snake got into the classroom. There are woods and a park around the school.

"It's not a class prank," Mosier said. "No one brought it into the school."

Mosier said the teacher and staff talked to students after the incident to make sure everyone was okay. The school's principal sent a note to parents explaining the incident, stating, "we spoke to all the students in the class and none appeared to show any signs of trauma from the event."

"It's just one of those things," Mosier said. "No one got bit."

He said the kids went back to class for the rest of the day.