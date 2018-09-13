The roughly 40 cats and dogs were being taken north to Washington from South Carolina, where Hurricane Florence was expected to hit.

But their trip soured when the van they were in broke down with a failed alternator about 90 minutes into their journey.

The group that was helping get them out of the hurricane’s path — Lucky Dog Animal Rescue based in Arlington — put out an SOS for help on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

They got a response.

About 50 volunteers from Looney’s K9 Rescue Transport in Lexington, S.C., arrived at a gas station along Interstate 95 near Fayetteville, N.C., to help unload the stranded cats and dogs and get them into air-conditioned cars while they waited for a new van. Many volunteers also brought water.



Dogs and cats were rescued from South Carolina and the path of Hurricane Florence, but the van they were in broke down as it headed to Washington. Other animal rescue groups stepped in to help. (Lucky Dog Animal Rescue) (Courtesy of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue)

Eventually, all the animals made it to foster homes in the D.C. area. This Sunday at PetSmart in Gaithersburg, some of the animals that have been rescued from the Carolinas will be available for adoption.

On its Facebook page, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue retold the story. It had been working for the past two days to help some of its partners in the Carolinas get cats and dogs out of the hurricane’s path. And “another good Samaritan paid to replace our van’s alternator so it could get back to S.C.”

“ . . . [I]n the face of one of the worst storms the Carolinas have ever seen, 55 amazing people took time out of their own preparations to help our dogs and cats,” Lucky Dog Animal Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

It continued, “We are truly LUCKY to have them in our lives.”

They weren’t the only dogs and cats to be rescued from the hurricane’s path.

Several other animal rescue groups have worked over the past few days to help get cats and dogs out of shelters in the South that are in threatened by the hurricane.