

Smoke, a 10-year-old hound dog, had terminal cancer. He died Sept. 6 after being adopted.

His No. 1 request on the bucket list drawn up by his caregivers at the shelter was to get adopted.

That happened: An Arlington family took Smoke, the hound dog with terminal cancer, from the local animal shelter after his story went viral on social media. But the dog has died, according to officials with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

[Hound dog with terminal cancer fulfills his No. 1 bucket list request: Finding a home.]

Samuel Wolbert, the president of the local shelter, said Smoke got to finish the majority of the items on the bucket list. Among them were going to Nats Park, riding in a firetruck and eating a cheeseburger and ice cream. And, “of course,” Wolbert said in an email, “the most important item was finding a forever home!”

Smoke crossed another item off his bucket list - a ride in a fire truck, thanks to @ArlingtonVaFD! More info here: https://t.co/rKNgINLOft Smoke is still looking for a family of his own - if you are interested in adopting Smoke, please come and visit him at the shelter! pic.twitter.com/ps37rDJgJj — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 30, 2018

Smoke, who was 10 years old, died Sept. 6. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer while at the Arlington shelter. Officials there said Smoke had a mass on his face that was determined to be cancerous.

After officials at the shelter developed his bucket list in July, the word spread. He had a Twitter following and his own hashtags, #SmokesBucketList and #FindSmokeAHome.

In early August, he was adopted.

Smoke #pupdate! He’s already checked off one #bucketlist item - one of our supporters brought him a cheeseburger (he’s been told this is a one-time-only experience 😉) and he’s in a foster home for the weekend! #SmokesBucketList pic.twitter.com/vGOjZQQduI — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) July 27, 2018

Given his age and condition, shelter officials said it would be expensive to deal with his illness. They wanted him to spend his remaining days “with a family that loves him,” Wolbert had said.

And he did.

Wolbert said the family that adopted him considered themselves “very lucky” to have Smoke in their lives, even though it was for a short time. He reminded them that “no matter what life throws at you there is still room to love and be loved,” Wolbert said the family told him. The shelter did not release the name of the family that adopted him.

RIP Smoke.