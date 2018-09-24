Kavanaugh protesters have taken over the Russell rotunda. Photo by ABC photographer Brad Fulton. pic.twitter.com/r6GxBASTSd — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) September 24, 2018

Protests Monday against the confirmation of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill ended with 128 arrests, authorities said.

Winnie Wong, a liberal activist and senior adviser to the Women’s March, said one protest began on the steps of the Supreme Court around 8:30 a.m. before moving to the office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who some believe can be persuaded to vote against Kavanaugh.

After some demonstrators shared stories of sexual assault, about two dozen were arrested outside Collins’s office, Wong said, before protesters moved on to the office of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a critic of President Trump who is retiring and is seen by some as another possible “no” vote on the nominee.

The protest eventually moved to the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building. Women in Yale University sweatshirts — Kavanaugh attended law school there — shouted, “We believe the women.”

“This is a group effort led by seasoned activists and organizers,” Wong said. “We are close to victory.”

[Kavanaugh vows to fight misconduct allegations as Trump and Republicans dig in]

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that 128 people were arrested and charged with unlawfully demonstrating.

Ady Barkan, an activist who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and was among those arrested, said protests would continue until Kavanaugh withdrew.

“The fact that we are going to win and that Kavanaugh will not be confirmed is proof of how important it is to always fight even when people say there is no chance of winning,” he said.

At a protest in Dupont Circle, dozens of people, including staff members of the National Women’s Law Center, stood in the rain with signs that read “Believe Survivors.”

Diali Avila, senior coalition manager with the National Women’s Law Center, said the protests would “continue uplifting the stories of survivors."

“If we stop the hearings, [Kavanaugh’s] nomination could show in this case all the victims that have experienced some sort of sexual assault or misconduct … that your experiences matter,” she said.

Dupont Circle walked out to make it clear: we #believesurvivors.



We believe Deborah Ramirez. We believe Dr. Blasey Ford. And if you’re a survivor, we believe you, too. pic.twitter.com/vDfaff97Qe — NWLC (@nwlc) September 24, 2018

The protests came after two women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Earlier this month, Christine Blasey Ford said Kavanaugh groped her while drunk at a party when they were in high school, covering her mouth when she tried to scream. On Sunday, Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh’s classmate at Yale, said he exposed himself at a party when they were both first-year students. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.