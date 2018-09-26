

A rainy Washington on Tuesday. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Possible afternoon sun would be a sight for sore eyes but leads to late-day storm risk.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm? Highs: low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms possible. Lows: low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Light morning showers? Chance of rain after noon. Highs: 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Hang in there. We’ve got more cloudy days to finish out the work week, and more showers and storms too. But we may see some afternoon sun today, and it looks more and more as though high pressure will come to our rescue with a partly to mostly sunny and beautiful weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): After a cloudy morning, we may actually see partial sunshine this afternoon, which helps highs into the low to mid-80s with high humidity. Could see a few isolated showers or storms during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We should see a better chance of scattered showers and storms as we get into the early evening, after 5 or 6 p.m. A few storms could be on the strong side. Any thunderstorms should diminish by late evening, although scattered showers may persist into the overnight. Lows drop to the low to mid-60s under cloudy skies, as a breeze from the north brings in cooler air and lower humidity. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): The front stalls to our south, giving us a chance of light showers during the morning hours. We could then see steadier rain develop by mid- to late afternoon, with overcast skies and an onshore breeze holding temperatures in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain or showers seem likely during the evening into the overnight. Otherwise we’re cloudy and cooler, with lows down to the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A few light showers could linger into Friday morning. Clouds probably hang around throughout the day, with highs stalling around 70. Look for gradually clearing skies Friday night, with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium

Really, truly high pressure is poised to give us a partly to mostly and beautiful weekend, with low humidity and highs in the 70s. Saturday night lows cool off to the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High