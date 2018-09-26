

A video message critical of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. (Justin Moyer/The Washington Post)

A national women’s advocacy group on Tuesday evening projected messages critical of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on the federal courthouse where he currently works in D.C.

“Kavanaugh is a sexual predator,” said one message, displayed on the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse by the advocacy group UltraViolet for about 30 minutes. Other messages said Kavanaugh “lied every time he testified” and “must withdraw.”

Kavanaugh serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit at the courthouse on Constitution Avenue.

The protest was originally planned for the Supreme Court, but was moved after authorities learned of the plans, according to organizers.

Karin Roland, UltraViolet’s chief campaigns officer and an organizer of the protest, said the messages were intended to show support for two women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Christine Blasey Ford said the nominee groped her while drunk at a party when they were in high school and covered her mouth when she tried to scream, while Deborah Ramirez, his classmate at Yale University, said he exposed himself at a party when they were both first-year students.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, and Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary committee on Thursday.

“With the hearings coming up on Thursday and more survivors coming forward and so much at stake, we knew we needed something big and visible,” Roland said.

[Trolling Trump: How viral visual taunts have changed protest in nation’s capital]

The messages by local activist and artist Robin Bell, known for his projections on the Trump International Hotel, came a day after 128 people were arrested on Capitol Hill during an anti-Kavanaugh protest.

Though few were on hand to see the projections, Bell was happy with the event, calling the messages a “weird megaphone” that can resonate on social media.

“What works best is when we can connect people with a message,” he said.