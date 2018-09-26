Two people were flown to a hospital after their car was trapped beneath an overturned cement truck in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, authorities said.

At about 3 p.m., Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that a medevac was en route to the scene on Route 210 at East Swan Creek Road in Fort Washington.

Two adults were removed from beneath the truck and flown to a trauma center, Brady said. A woman and two children were treated at the scene and declined transport to a hospital.

Route 210 southbound will be closed for an “extended period,” Brady said.

Additional information about the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available.