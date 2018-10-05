BERNIE SANDERS I KID YOU NOT STOPPED ME FROM GETTING HIT BY A CAR ON MY WAY TO MY GUITAR LESSON SO WE TOOK A SELFIE TOGETHER. ( he is also much taller than me so awkward picture ) Posted by Amy Currotto on Wednesday, October 3, 2018

“Ma’am. Ma’am. Get off the street,” Sen. Bernie Sanders yelled to the woman as she crossed a street on Capitol Hill not realizing she was about to get hit by a passing car.

That’s how the incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon as Amy Currotto — a law student at the University of the District of Columbia who uses a wheelchair — was headed to a banjo and guitar lesson.

Currotto told the story to DCist, saying she wasn’t fully paying attention at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Third Street NE — a busy area of traffic — when she heard someone talking to her.

When she turned and looked, she realized it was Sanders (I-Vt.). She said she was “in shock ” at the sight — she had interned on the Hill and is a Sanders fan.

She told DCist, “It’s wild I got to meet him on a street corner.”

Currotto went on, “In D.C., it’s kind of crazy — you see these people on CNN all the time and then you see them on the street corner.”

Although it was a brief encounter with Sanders, she described him as being “very kind to me in those moments.”

And of course, she had to take a selfie with the politician and put it online. Her Facebook post has generated nearly 400 comments and 4,100 shares. In her Facebook post, she wrote, “BERNIE SANDERS I KID YOU NOT STOPPED ME FROM GETTING HIT BY A CAR ON MY WAY TO MY GUITAR LESSONS SO WE TOOK A SELFIE TOGETHER.”

DCist said a representative from Sanders’s Senate office confirmed the incident. His staffers said Sanders doesn’t “view it as a big deal,” according to the article on DCist.

Plenty of commenters had things to say.

Allayne Pearson wrote, “Man has his super hero cape on 24/7.” Christopher Cardinale said, “True American.” And Sandra Gee added, “Heaven.”

Currotto wrote back in an email seeking a comment that she was too busy to talk more at the moment on the matter. In another post she wrote that she’d been interviewed by People magazine, NBC, VICE and Business Insider.