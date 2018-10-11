

An animal control officer caught a boa constrictor that had escaped from a cage in a biology class at Hayfield High School. (Courtesy of Fairfax County police) (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

A boa constrictor slithered — somehow — out of its cage and set off an alarm at an Alexandria, Va., high school.

The snake was kept at a cage in a biology class at Hayfield High School, according to Fairfax County police, who were called Monday about the escaped snake. An animal protection police officer responded and helped catch the animal.

[Snake slithers out of car's air vent as Virginia woman is driving]

Tara Gerhard, a spokeswoman for Fairfax County police, said they “had no idea how it got out of a cage.” She said security personnel at the school saw that something was setting off an alarm at the school, and after checking it out found it was the snake.

On Facebook, the police department said the snake’s escape made officers a “bit hissss-terical when they found out what was setting off the motion alarms” at the school.

Our officers were a bit hissss-terical when they found out what was setting off the motion alarms at Hayfield High... Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Thursday, October 11, 2018

[Surprise! Student finds a snake in her desk at a Maryland school]