Meet Biggie.

He’s one of a dozen red-eared slider and yellow-bellied slider turtles looking for a home in the D.C. region.

The Humane Rescue Alliance in the District said it has a higher number of turtles recently as some people have given them up for adoption. Because the turtles are not indigenous to the area, they have to be adopted and can’t be released into the wild.

“We can’t just take them out somewhere in the Chesapeake or they’ll destroy the habitat,” said Becca Stern, director of adoptions at the Humane Rescue Alliance.



Biggie, a turtle, needs a home. (Courtesy of Humane Rescue Alliance)

“They’ll eat everything in sight,” she said. “They’ll even eat smaller species and mess up the ecosystem. They have to be adopted into homes.”

Although they don’t need to be walked daily, the turtles do need a steady diet of leafy greens and high-protein foods such as dried shrimp. Juvenile turtles can eat once a day, while adults eat every few days, according to Stern.

Turtles typically take longer to adopt, humane rescue officials said, because many pet lovers “assume we just have cats and dogs,” according to Stern. She said they are also “easy pet store pets” and people often buy them when they’re “adorable and cute.” But she said they get bigger than many people expect.

Typically, turtles get to be about six inches across the back of their shells, although some can grow up to 8 inches. And in captivity, they live 50 to 70 years, according to Stern.

She said they make good pets for a classroom, as long as kids remember to wash their hands after they touch them. And for those with intense lives and no time for dog walking or toying with a cat, a turtle is ideal.



Francesca, one of a dozen local turtles that need a home. (Courtesy of the Humane Rescue Alliance)

“They’re not cuddly,” she said. But she said she’s known some turtles that “really like people.” One in particular would “swim up to the edge of a tank when people would come by to look at her.”

“They’ve often got a friendly curiosity,” she said.

It costs $10 to adopt one of the turtles, and if you adopt one, they’ll throw in an extra turtle free. Two adults together, though, do need a larger container to live in. A group of them can be adopted for $1 after the first one.