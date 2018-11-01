Lunch time!

A couple of great white sharks fed off a whale carcass along the Virginia Beach coastline.

The scene was caught by local anglers, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Capt. Jonathan Carter told the paper he was fishing Friday when he came upon a whale that two big sharks were eating. He and another angler estimated the whale was about 50 feet long, and at least one of the great whites was roughly 12 feet long.

According to the article, whales are making their way into the Mid-Atlantic, and sharks that have been up north all summer breeding are headed south. A dead whale, as the Pilot said, is “a perfect buffet that doesn’t take any energy to feed on.”

The fishing captains said they couldn’t figure out how the whale might have died but think it might have been hit by a propeller.

“They were super casual,” Carter told the newspaper. “There was no aggressiveness and no thrashing around. They’d take a big bite then swim around the whale. The big one even came out of the water once to get a bite. It was pretty cool to watch.”