They’re white and weigh more than 400 pounds — and seem to have plenty of energy.

Meet the two young polar bears who made their public debut Thursday at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

This is BEARY exciting. Two young polar bears have made their debut here at the Zoo! Meet Neva & Amelia Gray: https://t.co/SA5lo6qE4i pic.twitter.com/XL6AbQtOfD — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) November 1, 2018

They’re named Neva and Amelia Gray. A zoo video shows them playing with a ball, climbing rocks and swimming in their enclosure.

The bears came to the Baltimore facility in early October from Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. They’ve been under a mandatory quarantine as they acclimated to their new home. Meanwhile, zookeepers have gotten to know them better. Neva is “very independent and curious” while Amelia Gray is “spunky and a bit particular,” according to zookeepers. Both are playful.

The bears are half sisters, both almost 2 years old. They were the only polar bear cubs born at a North American zoo in 2016, officials said.

The zoo had another polar bear — Anoki, 22, who went back to the Seneca Park Zoo in New York, where she was born. The moves were made based on recommendations from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' Polar Bear Species Survival Plan.

Polar bears are “at the top of the Arctic food chain,” officials said, meaning they are the top predators. Their populations are in decline, however, because of a lack of sea ice. Experts said there are between 20,000 and 25,000 polar bears left in their native areas of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia.

According to the Maryland Zoo, some experts believe that if warming trends continue, two-thirds of the polar bear population could be gone by 2050.

Neva and Amelia Gray are “important ambassadors for their species,” Erin Cantwell, the mammal collection and conservation manager at the zoo, said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for us to have such young bears because it’s a sign that accredited zoos are working hard together to conserve the polar bear species.”