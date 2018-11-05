

A fossil mosasaur skull and partial skeleton excavated from Angola’s costal cliffs for display in “Sea Monsters Unearthed,” which debuts at the National Museum of Natural History on Friday. (Hillsman S. Jackson/Southern Methodist University)

Monday, Nov. 5

Brandon Wardell Live + Yeah But Still podcast at U Street Music Hall: Comedian Brandon Wardell, 26, grew up in Fairfax and started his stand-up career in D.C., quickly rising through the city’s ranks. In 2013, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue comedy full-time. Soon, he was getting gigs opening for Bob Odenkirk, Todd Glass, and Bo Burnham and appearing on Comedy Central stand-up shows. Wardell often takes an absurdist approach to his stand-up and has found a following through social media (his embrace of meme culture has made him a favorite among younger fans). In June, Wardell released “An ASMR Album,” where he basically whispers his jokes. For this homecoming, Wardell will do two shows at U Street Music Hall: A stand-up set and a live taping of his podcast, “Yeah, but Still,” on Tuesday which he co-hosts with comedian Jack Wagner. Through Tuesday. Doors open for both shows at 7 p.m. $15.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Election night watch parties: D.C. has no shortage of bars and restaurants that cater to the politically-minded; take your pick of neighborhood haunts around the city and you’ll likely run into a special viewing party on election night. Some choice selections include Union Pub on Capitol Hill, which held its own election for the night’s drink special — the winner was $3 rail drinks from 5 p.m. to close — and Shaw hangout The Bird, where guests can present their “I Voted” sticker and imbibe in a “Moscow Mueller” for $4. Prices and times vary.

Yaeji at Black Cat: For a perfect distillation of Yaeji’s music, look no further than “Raingurl”: a rubbery house groove laced with soothing synths, half-sung and half-rapped in English and Korean, full of hip-hop bluster and plenty of what the musician calls “introspection at the club.” The dualities are part of the package for the 25-year-old also known as Kathy Yaeji Lee. The Queens-born Korean American artist produces, DJs, sings and raps through songs that sleepwalk their way across dance floors and bedrooms in a search for self. Sometimes that journey finds muted bangers like “Raingurl,” and sometimes it leads to a cover of Drake’s “Passionfruit.” 7:30 p.m. $25.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Young Jesus at Union Stage: “Rock band” wouldn’t necessarily be the best way to describe this Los Angeles-based quartet. Their music is certainly rock-inspired, but layered within that rock sound are dashes of dirge-like philosophical wails from singer John Rossiter — a track from their latest album “The Whole Thing Is Just There” is entitled “Saganism vs. Buddhism.” The group can also take a sharp left mid-song and delve into clanging percussion and looping guitar riffs that could be mistaken for an off-kilter jam band. 8 p.m. $15.

Thursday, Nov. 8

XIV Fuego Flamenco Festival at Gala Theatre: Gala Theatre’s performance calendar is all about flamenco in November, with its 14th annual festival. This year, the Columbia Heights theater will feature two shows dedicated to the classic Spanish art form. The event kicks off with four performances of “Reditum,” from Spanish dancer and choreographer José Barrios in collaboration with Madrid’s Fundación Conservatorio Flamenco Casa Patas. Next, Boston’s Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company makes its D.C. premiere, ending the festival with three shows from Nov. 16 to 18. If you want full immersion, passes are available. Through Nov. 18. $25-$95.

Evenings at the Edge at the National Gallery of Art: The final after-hours party of the year at the National Gallery of Art goes down on Thursday, and the museum is marking the changing of the seasons with the theme “From Light to Dark.” Some of the featured attractions of the night will be stargazing from the East Building’s rooftop terrace and live music from DJ Neekola and electric cellist Benjamin Gates. Thematically-inspired drinks and refreshments such as a take on a dark-and-stormy cocktail and black-and-white cookies will be available for purchase. 6 p.m. Free with registration.

Friday, Nov. 9

Virginia Cider Week: Hard cider has been made in the Old Dominion since the colonial era, but it’s currently seeing a renaissance across the state as drinkers look for new, flavorful alternatives to mass-produced hard apple juice. The annual Virginia Cider Week, which has expanded to 10 days, is celebrated on both sides of the Potomac: Petworth’s Capitol Cider House will put Virginia cider on all 12 taps, while ChurchKey and Rustico will hold special tasting nights. The crowning event in this region is the Alexandria Cider Festival, at which at least a dozen cideries will pour their products at the Lloyd House in Old Town, with optional tasting seminars. (Nov. 17, 2 to 6 p.m.; $45). Through Nov. 18. Locations and prices vary.

Catharsis on the Mall: If your appetite wasn’t sated from merely viewing the art at the Renwick Gallery’s “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man” (on display through January), check out Catharsis on the Mall. The three-day event was founded in 2015 on the 10 principles of Burning Man, its Nevada desert-based inspiration, and seeks to engage the community through healing by means of art and expression. Expect to connect with psychedelic art pieces centered around this year’s theme of “Waking From the American Dream,” and be sure to witness the centerpiece “Temple Burn.” Through Nov. 11. Free.

The Emporiyum at Dock 5 at Union Market: At the Emporiyum, you can eat a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich from Callie’s Charleston Biscuits, wash it down with a sundae from Nicecream and then stock up on Blue Crate oat milk and kombucha from Blue Ridge Bucha to take home. The artisanal food marketplace is back at Union Market with more than 95 vendors from the D.C. area and across the country. A DJ makes it feel like a party as you shop, and samples will be available, too. Through Nov. 11. $15-$80.

‘Sea Monsters Unearthed’ at National Museum of Natural History: Go back in time millions of years to the era of mosasaurs, also known as giant marine lizards (or, yes, sea monsters). The National Museum of Natural History’s new Sant Ocean Hall exhibit, called “Sea Monsters Unearthed: Life in Angola’s Ancient Seas,” reveals fossils of colossal Cretaceous marine reptiles on public display for the first time. The waters along Africa’s southwest coast once teemed with the ferocious predators and other sea life, and the museum is showing off animations, murals and full-scale reconstructions of these creatures from the ancient ocean. Through 2020. Free.

Rodarte opening party at National Museum for Women in the Arts: Two of the stars in the American luxury fashion world are the sisters behind Rodarte. Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s work debuted in 2005, and they’ve had prominent collaborations with such household retailers as Gap and Target. The California-born sisters will be the subject of the National Museum for Women in the Arts’ first fashion exhibition, which will feature some of the fashion pieces as well as the sisters’ foray into video production. Get an early look at the exhibition, which opens Saturday; the ticket includes light refreshments and an open bar. 8 to 11 p.m. $40-$150.

Snoop Dogg at Warner Theatre: A quarter-century ago, Snoop Dogg was one of the most prominent faces on the burgeoning L.A. gangsta rap scene, sneering rhymes about the hardened street life that shaped him. These days, the most dangerous thing you’re likely to see the 47-year-old rap legend do is grip a knife improperly as he dices onions with Martha Stewart on VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.” Time and fame have warped the man behind “Gin & Juice” into an almost family-friendly figure, with his latest endeavor positing him as a man of God: He’s now starring in a semi-autobiographical musical, “Redemption of a Dogg,” with reality television star Tamar Braxton. The touring show, which stops at the Warner Theatre this weekend, features music from Snoop’s latest album, the gospel-leaning “Bible of Life,” as well as some of his classic hits. Through Nov. 11. $69.50-$79.50.

