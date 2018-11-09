

Kintsugi is an all-day coffee shop inside the Eaton Hotel. (James C. Jackson)

Whether you are a student with midterms approaching or a freelancer on a tight deadline, finding a good spot to perch at all day can seem daunting. The perfect combination of a tasty caffeinated beverage, comfortable seating and fast WiFi can make all the difference — especially when you know you’re going to have your nose in a book or your fingers on a keyboard for hours at a time.

These coffee shops provide all that and more so that you can feel good about your next grind.

The Royal

This chill neighborhood spot in LeDroit Park resembles a Parisian sidewalk cafe, with a Latin twist, thanks to such dishes as the arepas and grilled avocado.

Just don’t plan on working until nightfall. “We ask that after 5 p.m. all work be put away,” owner Paul Carlson says. “Working hard should be followed up with enjoying life and good company!”

Before you crack open your laptop, be sure to order one of the House Creations — inventive espresso beverages such as the Honey Bourbon Latte or the Open Sesame with black sesame, vanilla and honey. 501 Florida Ave. NW.

The Den at Politics and Prose

A bookworm’s paradise, the Den is located below the Politics and Prose bookstore between Friendship Heights and Chevy Chase. The self-described “intimate space” has coffee and tea, as well as delicious pastries and breakfast fare from neighboring cafe Little Red Fox. Grab something light, such as the chia-banana mash, or a more substantial meal, such as the Salvadoran corncake with a poached egg and queso fresco, while you work.

The space is cozy, but finding a place to claim is not tough; there is ample seating. The coffee shop also has rotating exhibits showcasing pieces that are available to purchase directly from the artists. 5016 Connecticut Odds Alley NW.



Pastries and drinks at Kintsugi. (Kait Ebinger for Eaton DC)

Kintsugi in the Eaton Hotel

If all the cafes in the District were featured in a high school yearbook, Kintsugi would definitely win “most likely to be Instagrammed.” Located in the new Eaton Hotel downtown, the cafe has mid-century modern digs and fashionable staff members in bomber jackets; the hotel includes a membership-based co-working space, a spa and wellness center, and a media hub complete with a recording studio, private cinema and rooftop music venue.

Kintsugi is named after the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold. Its menu focuses on gluten-free and vegan pastries and ayurvedic beverages such as a Golden Turmeric Latte and Chaga Elixir — a hot drink made from the adaptogenic mushrooms. The cafe will also soon be making fresh juices.

Tim Ma of Kyirisan, Eaton’s resident chef, says Kintsugi’s coffee partner, Red Rooster, has spent over a month on site training staff. “We worked hard to get the right feel for the space, from the layout to the design elements, such as ceramics and greenery,” Ma says.

Be sure to get to Kintsugi early to nab the best seats in the house — upholstered diner-style chairs set against a living plant wall. 1201 K St. NW.

[5 creative twists on French toast you should try this weekend]



Emissary in Dupont Circle. (Laura Echeverri)

Emissary

Looking for some peace of mind? This spot is located right off Dupont Circle, directly below a yoga studio by the same owners. Open later than most coffee shops in the city (sometimes until 10:30 p.m.), it is the perfect place to settle in for the day to get some work done.

Co-owner Elias Hengst says you cannot go wrong with ordering the traditional cappuccino, brewed with Counter Culture espresso, or the house-made chai. Herbivores can rejoice at the daytime menu, which is nearly 100 percent vegetarian. (Pro tip: You can get your first class at Dupont Circle Yoga free when you bring your receipt from Emissary.) 2032 P St. NW.

Sidamo Coffee

This Ethiopian coffeehouse has been serving H Street since 2006. Sidamo is meant to be a place of community gathering where you can learn about Ethiopian culture. The shop holds regular “ceremonies” that culminate in everyone getting a small serving of coffee at no added charge.

Start off the day with a steaming cup of the spicy, Sidamo chai and one of the vegan or egg-and-meat breakfast sandwiches, stepping out onto their back patio whenever you need a breather. 417 H St. NE.