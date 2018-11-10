An officer has been suspended from the Prince George’s County Police Department after allegations that the officer demanded cash in exchange for leniency during a traffic stop.

Two separate incidents were reported in which an on-duty officer wearing a uniform asked for money and did not issue traffic citations after being given the money, according to the police chief.

“I find this extraordinarily disturbing. … If proved true, this is quite simply a crime,” Chief Henry P. Stawinski III said in a news conference Saturday.

He released few details of the allegations because the investigation just launched. But he issued an appeal for people to call 301-772-4795 if they were aware of such behavior or had been subjected to similar treatment.

“I want the community to know that I’m aware of this,” he said, adding that the incident allegedly happened several weeks ago. Stawinski said he wants to learn whether there were similar situations in which an officer asked for a payment of hundreds of dollars in exchange for a reduction in citations.

When the investigation is complete, he said, he would release all of the information. “I am asking for your patience. I am asking for your trust. We have allegations of an officer conducting themselves in a way that would undermine the public trust,” he said. “That doesn’t represent us.”