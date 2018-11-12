

Monday, Nov. 12

“The Front Runner” preview screening at Landmark’s E Street Cinema: Set in the spring of 1987, over the course of the three short weeks in which the presidential campaign of Sen. Gary Hart (Colo.) imploded over allegations of infidelity, this wonky yet gripping political drama has many parallels to the present day. In some ways, it’s almost quaint to see Hugh Jackman as the idealistic politician who still holds an expectation of privacy and to watch reporters hesitate about whether it’s ethical to pry into the personal lives of public figures. Yes, those were simpler times. 7 p.m. Free. Register in advance.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

"Cuba Cooks” release party at Cuba Libre: Honey-glazed lamb ribs, pork belly fried rice and black bean gnocchi: Those are a few recipes in Guillermo Pernot’s new book, “Cuba Cooks.” The chef-partner of the Cuba Libre restaurant group is hosting a book party at the D.C. location, and the meet-and-greet includes dishes from the cookbook and an open bar. 6 to 8 p.m. $50.

“Ghosts in the Schoolyard” at American University: Star journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates will interview education scholar Eve L. Ewing about her new book, “Ghosts in the Schoolyard: Racism and School Closings on Chicago’s South Side.” The evening brings together two esteemed cultural critics on matters of race and politics (who both also happen to pen Marvel comics series). 7 to 9 p.m. Free registration sold out, but live-streaming is available online.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

“Gavagai” at Avalon Theatre: In “Gavagai,” a mysterious stranger arrives at a train station in Norway to carry out a mission; as he methodically makes his way to a hunting guide who will help him, it becomes clear that he’s a haunted man, driven by a desire either for communion or exorcism. Director Rob Tregenza is a master of the continuous take — this movie contains only 21 edits in total — and his thoughtful, immersive camera work is ideal for telling this enigmatic story, which he wrote with Kirk Kjeldsen using the poetry of Norwegian author Tarjei Vesaas. Filmed against the stunning backdrop of the Norwegian countryside, this opaque, delicate tale opens itself up slowly, and rewards the viewer with a cinematic experience that feels more like a spiritual practice than a movie. Tregenza will answer questions after the screening. 8 p.m. $9.50-$12.50.

Pancakes and Booze Art show at Penn Social: All-you-can-eat pancakes and art meet at this traveling, 21-and-older art show. Art fans can sip drinks and chow down on flapjacks as they ponder works from more than 100 local emerging artists. Expect to see plenty of art on display, body painting, live music, DJs, and yes, lots and lots of pancakes. Purchase $18 VIP tickets in advance to skip the lines. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. $15, cash only.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Eva Chen at Politics and Prose: Eva Chen, the former editor of Lucky Magazine and current head of fashion partnerships at Instagram (who has more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing site), has published her first children’s book, “Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes.” The fashion-inspired fairy tale, about a young girl who steps into the shoes of inspiring women like Frida Kahlo, Serena Williams and Jane Goodall, has already reached the top of Amazon’s Children’s Girls & Women Books new releases chart. Chen will do a reading and signing of the picture book (best for kids age 4 to 8) at Politics and Prose’s upper Northwest location. 7 p.m. Free.

Josh Groban at Capital One Arena: How famous is Josh Groban? In the lead-up to his new album, “Bridges,” it was impossible to miss his visage plastered across the District on Metro ads and bus stalls. Few would put him on the same level of pop stardom as Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, but Groban’s ubiquity as the music industry’s go-to motivational speaker is undeniable. When he’s not starring with Tony Danza in the new Netflix show “The Good Cop,” Groban is composing songs that are the shorthand any time a television or movie soundtrack needs to telegraph an inspirational moment. 8 p.m. $69.50-$199.50.

Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Release Party at Bistrot du Coin: No cover, free French wine and live music? Say no more. French law states the young, fresh and fruity wine Beaujolais Nouveau can’t be sold until the third Thursday of November. When it arrives, the occasion is the perfect excuse for a midweek party, and Bistrot du Coin in Dupont Circle delivers. At 12:01 a.m. (late on Wednesday night), waiters uncork cases of the stuff and turn the dining room into a dance floor, with a live DJ spinning tracks. Free, reservations recommended.

Friday, Nov. 16

Home/Brewed at Heurich House: Way before DC Brau and 3 Stars Brewing Company, there was the Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. Now Dupont Circle’s Heurich House Museum is displaying a collection of more than 1,000 cans, signs and other ephemera from the historic brewery, which was a household name in Washington from 1872 to 1956. The exhibition’s opening party will have on-theme German beer and snacks. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop at Kennedy Center: Culture journalist and photo curator Vikki Tobak hosts a panel discussion about hip-hop and photography tied to the release of her debut book, “Contact High.” The photo book, which examines unpublished images of hip-hop musicians over more than 30 years, includes reflections and narratives from the photographers who shot them. Music history buffs and photography enthusiasts alike will enjoy the discussion with the book’s contributors and industry experts, including Chuck D and music historian and DJ Adrian Loving. 7:30 p.m. $35, which includes a copy of Tobak’s book.

