If you find yourself flying solo this Thanksgiving — or just don’t feel like cooking — there’s no need to revert to leftovers or frozen pizza for dinner. Turkey with all the trimmings can be yours at these restaurants around Washington: Sit comfortably at the bar or grab a table for multi-course feasts of autumnal fare.

Hey, this is also one surefire way to avoid uncomfortable political talk at the Thanksgiving table this year.

BLT Steak

The bar is always a friendly place at BLT Steak, but particularly so when roasted turkey with chestnut-sausage stuffing is in play. That’s one of the options for the downtown restaurant’s decadent three-course prix-fixe menu, which accents the bird with cranberry-grenadine sauce and rosemary gravy. Round out your meal with sides like sweet potato gratin and kabocha squash risotto. $82. 3 to 10:30 p.m. 1625 I St. NW.



Unconventional Diner

Chef David Deshaies is devoted to dressed-up comfort food: Think meatloaf with a sriracha glaze, which is one of the dishes on Unconventional Diner’s three-course Thanksgiving menu. Roasted turkey and gravy with mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and mushroom stuffing make an appearance, of course. But you could also opt for dishes that wouldn’t make the cut for most Thanksgiving spreads, like avocado toast or sweet and sour cauliflower with charred pineapple. End your meal with a choice of pumpkin pie mascarpone, Smith Island carrot cake or a “Ferrero Rocher” tart for dessert. $48. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 1207 Ninth St. NW.

Brasserie Beck

This welcoming downtown bistro’s three-course prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu includes a traditional turkey platter with chestnut stuffing, haricot vert and mushroom casserole with gravy, cranberry relish and pomme purée — that is, if you don’t want to pick another autumnal option such as pumpkin tortelloni, scallops with butternut squash puree or braised short rib with root vegetables and spaetzle with beer jus. Round out your meal with a poached pear salad and pumpkin brûlée with gingerbread ice cream. $80. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 1101 K St. NW.

The Smith

Turkey gets done up three ways at the Smith: Entrees on the three-course dinner menu include turkey pot pie, roasted turkey breast with garlic smashed potatoes and turkey osso buco with brandied mushroom risotto. Diners can make a reservation in advance, snag a walk-in spot or sit at the long bar at either location. $47. 12 to 9 p.m. at U Street; 1 to 9 p.m. at Penn Quarter. 1314 U St. NW; 901 F St. NW.



Honeysuckle

Diners can make a reservation or sit at the bar at this stylish Southern-meets-Nordic restaurant. Here, a traditional turkey dinner means a plate of milk poached turkey breast, sausage-stuffed thigh, sweet potato puree, Brussels sprouts, cranberry shrub and turkey-foie gras gravy. Main courses, $26 to $35. 1 to 6 p.m. 1990 M St. NW.

City Tap

Hot mulled cider is available at both City Tap locations, along with an affordable three-course menu that covers all the bases with turkey, squash soup and a pumpkin cheesecake. Both have plenty of space at the bar for last-minute meals, and those who are passing through town can show a hotel room key at City Tap Dupont for 15 percent off the check. $30. Noon to 10 p.m. 1250 Connecticut Ave; 901 Ninth St. NW.