An animal rights group saved more than 125 animals from bad conditions at a Maryland property.

The Humane Society of the United States helped the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division in taking the animals, which included chickens, cows, goats, rabbits, geese and pigs.

A video from the rescue shows goats running amid muddy fields, pigs with overgrown hoofs and crowded, unclean pens. Cows stood in dilapidated barns and chickens overlooked flooded areas. The groups served a search-and-seizure warrant on the property in the messy snowstorm Thursday morning.



Officials called it a “large-scale cruelty situation” and said the animals suffered from “neglect and were living in filthy conditions.”

One of the lead rescuers on the team from the Humane Society said the animals had conditions consistent with bad care. Some had overgrown hoofs and matted and unkempt coats. Some of the birds were sickly or had been injured and lost feathers or had skin conditions.

Two veterinarians checked the animals and found many of them to be too thin. Officials said they are working to provide care for the animals that will include better housing, bedding and food.

“As our team worked through the sleet and rain today, it was heartbreaking to see these animals exposed to the elements and appearing to suffer from neglect,” Emily Hovermale, Maryland state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said Thursday.

Authorities did not immediately say whether any charges would be filed against the animals' owner or owners.