

Joe Biden adopted a dog at the Delaware Humane Association. The dog is a 10-month-old German shepherd named Major. (Delaware Humane Association)

Former vice president Joe Biden has a new, four-legged friend.

He and his wife, Jill Biden, adopted a 10-month-old German shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association. The dog’s name is Major.

The Bidens had gotten to know the dog, the animal rescue group said, while fostering him. And now they have officially adopted him.

Major was one of six puppies brought to the group “after being exposed to something toxic” in a home. The group did not specify what the problem was in the previous home. The puppies were also given to the Humane Association because of financial constraints.

They received “lifesaving medical care” from the association’s veterinarians. Officials shared their story, and all six puppies were placed in homes. The Bidens took one of the six puppies.

Patrick Carroll, executive director of the Delaware Humane Association, said the group was happy to add the vice president and his family to its list linking humans and pets.

The Bidens said in a statement: “We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals.”

On Facebook, the Bidens' adoption of the dog drew plenty of comments.

Lynn Bernadi wrote, “I love this photo because the dog totally looks like he just figured out who Joe Biden is.” Susan M. Browder wrote, “The dog is like, 'Can you believe I’m a Biden now? Me neither!”

A post on the Delaware Humane Association’s Facebook page said, “I’m officially adopted you guys! Off to Secret Service school!”