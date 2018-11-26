

Travis Scott will perform at Capital One Arena on Thursday. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Monday, Nov. 26

Profs & Pints at the Bier Baron Tavern: Science can typically be relied upon to provide an authoritative voice to dispel the nonsense of the world, but there’s a long history of stretching the truth to justify some of the worst tendencies of society. Rui Diogo, associate professor of anatomy at Howard University’s College of Medicine, will host a discussion about racism and evolution as part of the “Profs & Pints” series. Diogo will dig back as far as ancient Greece to give examples of how long battles against prejudice have gone. 6 p.m. $12-$15.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Night market at Tiger Fork: The popular Blagden Alley restaurant has been hosting a monthly night market that attempts to evoke the scenes of markets across China. In the year’s final event, chefs Kevin Tien of Himitsu and Tae Strain of Momofuku CCDC will be the guests of honor as they run their own food stands with unique dishes for the night. There will be a variety of other food and drinks available, as well as market sundries, painting tutorials and a live DJ. 8 p.m. Free admission; food and drink prices vary.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Barber Shop Chronicles at Kennedy Center: This British import examines the enduring legacy of the barber shop as a forum for African men to open themselves up to each other and the world. The play is set in shops ranging from London to Lagos, and earned acclaim after its run at the Royal National Theatre in England last year. This touring production, which is making the rounds in the United States, weaves together a mix of biting humor with social consciousness about the role of fathers and impact of masculinity. Through Dec. 1. $29-$99.

Downtown Boys at Black Cat: Punk continues to be dominated by white dudes, and Downtown Boys are sick of it. You can hear their frustration toward the patriarchy on songs such as “Tall Boys,” where Victoria Ruiz shouts defiantly with the one-two punch “Taking up the front/ so we can’t dance/ You think you’re fan/ You’re the tallest man.” With an abrasive horn section and Ruiz’s rapid-fire screams that flip-flop between Spanish and English, Downtown Boys’ untethered punk offerings are a righteous protest of the world’s injustices. 7:30 p.m. $15-$17.

John Legend at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: John Legend’s outspoken views of President Trump have grabbed more headlines than his music as of late. Yet he has steered way clear of politically charged messages on his latest album, “A Legendary Christmas,” featuring six original songs and inventive, re-energized takes on such timeless classics as “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The soulful singer has reimagined these bygone holiday songs as jazz numbers that will have you drifting off into his serene winter wonderland. 8 p.m. $208.18-$450.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Travis Scott at Capital One Arena: We’re all just spectators living in Travis Scott’s world. Or at least that’s what the rapper would lead you to believe on his most fully realized album to date, “Astroworld.” He’s less concerned with continuity than with taking creative liberties on this record, which includes segues from off-kilter trap beats to cerebral psychedelic compositions produced by Tame Impala. In the midst of “Astroworld’s” mayhem, the swift transitions are spontaneous and organic, which speaks to Scott’s self-assuredness as an artist who knows exactly what he’s doing. 7:30 p.m. $39.95-$59.95.

Champion Sound Band at Sotto: Music sometimes ends up radiating the essence of the room in which it was made — and that certainly appears to be the case with Champion Sound Band, a sensitive soul-jazz sextet that rehearses every Monday night in a warm, tastefully lit cubby hole of a basement in Petworth. “But really, it’s our relationships with each other that makes it so intimate,” says vocalist Anastasia Antoinette. “We don’t just like each other. We love each other.” Her bandmates — drummer Gudo, keyboardist Kareem “Reemz” Johnson, saxophonist John Eamon, bassist Jimmy Keith and guitarist Alex James — say they cultivated that love by keeping their ears open. 8 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Tree lighting at Union Station: It seems like every neighborhood in the area informally competes during the holiday season with elaborate light shows and tree lightings, but only one will feature the Norwegian ambassador, a live gospel choir and a (simulcast) performance from Yo-Yo Ma. Union Station kicks off its holiday festivities with the unveiling of its tree decorated with recycled materials by Norwegian artist Liliane Blom. Norway’s ambassador to the United States, Kåre R. Aas will host the lighting ceremony that features the Howard University Gospel Choir. The night comes to a close with a simulcast of renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s sold-out concert at Washington National Cathedral as he performs the cello suites of Johann Sebastian Bach. 6 p.m. Free but registration encouraged.

Friday, Nov. 30

AFI European Union film festival at AFI Silver: The next best thing to a vacation to Europe this season could be trekking to the annual month-long AFI European Union Film Showcase. This is the place to see 49 films representing 25 E.U. member states, including 12 submissions for best foreign-language film at the 2019 Oscars. Two highlights are Spanish-language thriller “Everybody Knows,” starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Laurel and Hardy biopic “Stan & Ollie,” with Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly. Committed film buffs can buy a $200 “passport” and get access to every single film. Through Dec. 19. Single screening ticket, $15.

Carla Hall at Politics and Prose Union Market: Watching D.C.-based chef Carla Hall on TV shows “The Chew” and Bravo’s “Top Chef,” it’s easy to feel like you’re cooking alongside a good friend. Here’s a chance to hear Hall talk in person about her new cookbook, “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration.” She’ll discuss her very personal version of soul food, traced back to the dishes she grew up on in Nashville and the food of her ancestors — along with the secrets behind vibrant recipes like tomato pie with garlic bread crust and clementine-studded sweet potato pudding. 7 p.m. Free.

Holiday market at Fairfax City’s Old Town Square: Fairfax City’s reputation might be part-college town and part-sleepy suburban enclave, but the city is highlighting the local shops and businesses found around the city with events like its second annual holiday market. Old Town Square, which was renovated in 2015, will host live holiday music, drinks and refreshments as well as a chance to trim your holiday shopping list with crafts, jewelry and other goods for sale. Every weekend through Dec. 16. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

Winterfest at Wunder Garten: This winter celebration returns to the NoMa beer garden for three weekends this season. Running throughout each weekend will be a classic holiday market made up of local businesses as well as live music and food from Timber Pizza and CaliBurger. Friday’s opening night will feature a performance entitled “Ignite the Lights of Hope,” a performance art piece involving fire from D.C. artist Eva Mystique. Other special events during the nearly month-long run includes an ugly sweater party Dec. 8 and “Night of 1,000 Santas” on Dec. 15. Through Dec. 16. 4 to 8 p.m. Free admission.

Thom Yorke at Kennedy Center: The Radiohead vocalist has been a constant on mixtapes and playlists for a generation of alt-rock music fans. On the Kennedy Center stage, the Brit will perform his solo work, the most recent of which was the soundtrack to the 2018 remake of “Suspiria,” alongside longtime collaborator — and Radiohead producer — Nigel Godrich. Yorke is known for his endearingly clumsy dance stylings that will surely be on display Friday with visuals provided by Dutch artist Tarik Barri. 7:30 p.m. $63.

Brian Setzer Orchestra at the Anthem: Christmas standards sound much more swinging in the hands of the Brian Setzer Orchestra, the 20-person group that merges rockabilly guitars with big-band horns and hit it big in 1998 with a cover of “Jump, Jive an’ Wail.” Brian Setzer and his fellow musicians’ holiday tours are a long-running tradition: This is their 15th anniversary “Christmas Rocks!” Tour, and they always go all out with seasonally appropriate props and costumes. The orchestra is dropping into the Anthem just in time to kick off the season. 8 p.m. $55-$125.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Chris Richards and Stephanie Williams