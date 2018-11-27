A black man who was arrested in Montgomery County, Md., earlier this month after helping his intoxicated neighbor says he thinks his race was a factor in the incident.

The arrest took place on the morning of Nov. 17 outside 23-year-old Samir Ahmed’s Silver Spring home. After safely dropping off his neighbor — who was drunk and repeatedly falling down — Ahmed said he noticed numerous police cars and firetrucks gathered near his driveway.

Someone had called emergency services to aid the drunk man, Montgomery County police told him. Ahmed explained he’d already walked the man home. An officer then asked him for the man’s exact address, and Ahmed was reluctant to share it, telling The Washington Post on Tuesday that he felt the situation had already been resolved.

That’s when things escalated. In an 18-minute video of his arrest posted to social media, Ahmed is seen facedown on the hood the hood of car with his hands behind his back.

Ahmed’s family and neighbors are seen in the video gathered outside his home, visibly disturbed as they tell police that Ahmed did nothing wrong.

“He helped the man, he helped him!” a neighbor is heard yelling. “Y’all got him detained for absolutely nothing!”

After his arrest, a Montgomery police officer explained to the crowd that another officer speaking with Ahmed had “smelled an odor of marijuana coming from him.”

“She addressed him with respect to that and he didn’t want to allow her to search him,” the officer explained. Police later wrote in charging documents they’d found a plastic bag containing “suspected marijuana” in Ahmed’s coat pocket.

Ahmed said he thinks the situation went awry because he is black. One of the officers claimed that Ahmed was intoxicated and repeatedly stated that she smelled marijuana. He says he was sober.

“If I had blonde hair and blue eyes this wouldn’t be an issue,” Ahmed said Tuesday. “She wouldn’t have been so disrespectful when I showed her nothing but respect.”

[Police change explanation — again — after killing black man they mistook for an active shooter]

The Montgomery County Police Department did not return multiple requests for comment Tuesday morning but said it is preparing a statement about the incident.

Ahmed was charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey a reasonably lawful order, obstructing and hindering and disorderly conduct, according to Maryland court records.

His attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon, sent The Washington Post charging documents written by police after the arrest. One officer wrote she detected a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from Ahmed’s person.

“We vehemently dispute that the officer smelled marijuana, you can’t smell marijuana in a baggy inside of his left coat pocket that hasn’t been burned,” Gordon said. “It’s a very negligible amount, if anything,” he added.

Gordon said police have not formally issued a citation for the marijuana Ahmed allegedly carried. He added that he doesn’t believe the officer actuallysmelled marijuana and may have just had a hunch because Ahmed is a young black man.

Three of Ahmed’s neighbors, including the one who was filming, filed a complaint against Montgomery police after the incident, Ahmed said.

While Ahmed and his neighbors are heard using expletives in the video, Gordon says it was because Ahmed was upset and frustrated about the situation.

“He’s a Good Samaritan being converted to a criminal defendant,” Gordon said, adding that the intoxicated man was eventually located by police, but not arrested. “There’s a strange irony to all these facts.”

[Fatal force: U.S. police have shot and killed 867 civilians in 2018]

Ahmed, an audio engineer and producer, said many of his clients told him they are hesitant to visit his studio in Silver Spring out of fear that they may also get pulled over

Ahmed said he was surprised to see his Nov. 17 arrest go viral. Videos posted to his Instagram and YouTube pages have been viewed thousands of times. Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley posted the video to his Instagram over the weekend — where it was viewed nearly 240,000 times as of Monday afternoon — with the caption “Here we go AGAIN!!!”

Hughley’s post included numerous hashtags such as #policebrutality, #racialprofiling and #blacklivesmatter.

Ahmed is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Read more:

Police mistook her cotton candy for meth and sent her to jail. Now she’s suing.

Someone hung nooses at the Mississippi Capitol on eve of racially charged U.S. Senate runoff

A California waiter refused to serve 4 Latina customers until he saw ‘proof of residency’