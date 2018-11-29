

Romo, the dog that captured hearts in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of the District as he peered out the window at passersby. (Peter Scourby)

He was a large, friendly dog best known in the world of social media for sticking his head out the window of his Adams Morgan home as people passed by.

When Romo moved from the D.C. neighborhood to the suburbs, his fans missed him and continued to follow what any animal celebrity has — his Facebook page.

But he recently died of cancer, according to social media reports.

On Thanksgiving weekend, his Facebook page read, “It is with a heavy yet full heart that I share, from 4 weeks until today, Romo’s very rich 11 years on this earth.” It went on: “I know he was greeted in heaven with so many loved ones. He gave us endless love, laughter, entertainment, and drool. He was our son. Through and through, our beloved fur baby.”

The posting expressed gratitude to those who followed his journey.

“Thank you, to so many of you, for loving him in person, via social, or the news. How he became famous for staring out of a window, we will never know. But that was Romo. His personality was larger than life.”

Romo had been given three months to live after his cancer diagnosis, but he lived for a year. His owner described him as “brave and superbly stubborn” for having lived beyond the expectation. “That’s my baby. A sweet, kind, caring [gentle] giant that would fight until the very end to stay with us. I love you baby bear. So so so very much. You are my first born.”



Romo at his home in Adams Morgan. (Peter and Tiffany Scourby/Facebook)

The dog’s owners, Peter and Tiffany Scourby, put up a video showing highlights of Romo’s life on his Facebook page. In one photo, he’s shown sleeping in bed. Another shows him at his perch at the family’s Adams Morgan home. And in another, he’s riding in the car, head out the window.

As of Thursday morning, the video had been viewed nearly 6,000 times.

On Facebook, Erica Burman wrote that she was sad to hear of Romo’s passing. She said she started his social media page years ago on a whim and turned it over to his owner. “I have such a fond memory of meeting you both, and of course Romo. Thank you for so graciously sharing Romo with the world.”

Romo was a bull mastiff/pit bull mix. His family got him when he was a 4-week-old puppy. Originally, they thought he was a boxer, but he grew and grew and grew and eventually reached hip height and roughly 150 pounds.

Romo became well known in the Adams Morgan neighborhood for sitting perched in a chair by the first-floor window of his home on Calvert Street NW and looking out at passersby. Eventually, his owners put a sign under the window so passersby would know his name.

In June 2015, Romo left the Adams Morgan home where he had lived since 2007 and moved to the D.C. suburbs with his family. His social media followers were saddened by his move but continued to keep up with his updates online.

Natasha Leigh gave her condolences and wrote, “I used to go running when I lived in Adams Morgan and loved seeing Romo in his window.” Jake DeBacher said: “Romo was the best part of my commute for a long time. Sincere condolences.”